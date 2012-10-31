版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 31日 星期三 22:11 BJT

Obama will return to campaign trail on Thursday

Oct 31 U.S. President Barack Obama will return to active campaigning on Thursday with a trip to the battleground state of Nevada, the White House said in a statement.

Obama has taken three days away from campaigning to oversee the response efforts to massive storm Sandy, which hit the East Coast earlier this week.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐