Obama to make statement about Hurricane Sandy -White House

WASHINGTON Oct 29 U.S. President Barack Obama will make a statement about Hurricane Sandy at 12:45 p.m. (1645 GMT) on Monday after having a briefing on the storm in the White House Situation Room, the White House said.

Obama returned to Washington earlier in the day, skipping a campaign event in Florida.

