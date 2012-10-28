Obama cancels stops in Virginia, Colorado because of storm

WASHINGTON Oct 27 President Barack Obama is
canceling campaign stops in Virginia and Colorado early next
week because of the impending landfall of Hurricane Sandy and
will instead monitor the storm from the White House, his
spokesman said on Saturday.
Obama was to have campaigned with former President Bill
Clinton in Virginia on Monday as part of a three-state swing
through political battlegrounds including Ohio and Florida.
The Virginia stop has been canceled along with a trip to
Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday, White House spokesman
Jay Carney said in a statement.
Following an event in Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday, "the
president will return to the White House to continue to monitor
Hurricane Sandy, which is currently forecasted to make landfall
along the Eastern seaboard late that day," Carney said.
"The president is being regularly updated on the storm and
ongoing preparations, and he has directed his team to continue
to bring all available resources to bear as state and local
partners continue to prepare for the storm," he said.
The change comes slightly more than a week before the Nov. 6
election in which Obama is battling Republican Mitt Romney.
The schedule shift takes stops in important swing states off
Obama's schedule at a time when the race is tight. But it also
protects him from criticism that he is making politics a
priority during a potentially devastating storm, and gives him a
chance to appear presidential during a crisis.