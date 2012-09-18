Obama chides Romney for "writing off" big part of America

| NEW YORK, Sept 18
NEW YORK, Sept 18 President Barack Obama slammed
Mitt Romney on Tuesday for "writing off a big chunk of the
country" after a secretly made video showed the Republican
presidential nominee dismissing Obama supporters as victims who
are dependent on the government.
"One of the things I've learned as president is you
represent the entire country," Obama said on CBS's "Late Show
with David Letterman."
"My expectation is if you want to be president, you've got
to work for everybody, not just for some," he said to applause
from the studio audience.
In the video, the first part of which was published on
Monday by the liberal Mother Jones magazine, Romney told donors
that 47 percent of Americans would back Obama no matter what and
"my job is not to worry about those people."
Romney said they did not pay income taxes and were people
"who are dependent upon government, who believe that they are
victims, who believe the government has a responsibility to care
for them."
Obama, who as a candidate in 2008 made a damaging gaffe of
his own that white rural voters clung to guns or religion,
indicated he thought Romney should admit his remarks were a
mistake.
"When you run for president, you are under a microscope all
the time. All of us make mistakes. That incident in 2008, I
immediately said, 'I regret this,'" Obama said.
"What I think people want to make sure of is you're not
writing off a big chunk of the country."