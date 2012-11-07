UPDATE 1-Obama vows to work with Republicans after winning re-election

WASHINGTON Nov 7 U.S. President Barack Obama
said difficult compromises were needed to move the United States
forward in a speech on Wednesday after he won a second term in
the White House by beating Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
Speaking to supporters in Chicago, Obama pledged to work
with Democratic and Republican leaders to cut the federal
deficit, fix the tax code, reform immigration and reduce the
nation's dependence on foreign oil.
"The recognition that we have common hopes and dreams won't
end all the gridlock or solve all our problems or substitute for
the painstaking work of building consensus," Obama said.
The Democratic administration and lawmakers now have less
than two months to deal with massive budget cuts and tax hikes
that are set to go into effect at the end of the year, known as
the fiscal cliff.
With the U.S. economic recovery at stake, Obama and his
Democrats will be forced to put aside partisan differences and
work with Republicans to find a way to stave off the austerity
measures.
Republicans maintained their majority in the House of
Representatives and Democrats kept control of the Senate.
"I am looking forward to reaching out and working with
leaders of both parties to meet the challenges we can only solve
together," Obama said.
The administration now has a second chance to implement
plans to create jobs and reduce the federal debt - issues that
voters cited as priorities. Obama said he would also talk to
Romney about "where we can work together to move this country
forward."