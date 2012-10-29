Obama cancels Tuesday campaign event to focus on storm Sandy

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
WASHINGTON Oct 29 U.S. President Barack Obama will not travel to a campaign event scheduled for Tuesday in Wisconsin and will stay in Washington to monitor Hurricane Sandy, the White House said on Monday.
The event, just eight days ahead of the Nov. 6 election, was scheduled to take place in the battleground state's Green Bay area.
Instead, Obama will "stay in Washington ... on Tuesday and closely monitor the impact of and response to Hurricane Sandy," the White House said in a statement.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.