FACTBOX-US candidate Rick Perry's fundraising prowess

Sept 1 Rick Perry, the front-runner for the
2012 Republican presidential nomination to challenge Democratic
President Barack Obama, ran a formidable fundraising operation
during the past decade as governor of Texas.
Whoever gets the Republican nomination will need a warchest
to compete with Democrat Obama, who raised a record $745
million during the 2008 election and who some say could pull in
$1 billion this time.
Perry has raised more than $100 million since 2001 and $39
million in the last election alone, according to Texans for
Public Justice (TPJ), a watchdog group.
Nearly half of that cash has come from mega-donors giving
$100,000 or more under the Texas no-limits system.
Perry has not had to file federal fundraising totals yet
for his presidential campaign, which he officially launched
earlier this month.
Below is a list of Perry's biggest donors while governor of
Texas, according to TPJ. They do not include contributions that
can be made to political action committees or other groups
helping Perry, which can be unlimited.
* The political action committee of the Republican
Governors Association, which Perry chaired until stepping down
to run for president, has been Perry's biggest donor, giving $4
million during nearly 11 years as governor.
* Billionaire Texas homebuilder Bob Perry, who is not
related to the governor, has given $2.5 million. Perry is also
a top donor to American Crossroads, a conservative spending
group conceived in part by Republican strategist Karl Rove.
* Dallas billionaire and businessman Harold Simmons, who
has ties to several Texas companies, has given $1.1 million.
(For more on Perry's ties to Simmons see: [ID:nN1E7801EP])
Perry and Simmons both gave to Republican nominees Mitt
Romney and former nominee Tim Pawlenty before Perry entered the
race. Perry and Simmons also gave financial backing to the
Swift Boat Veterans ads attacking 2004 Democratic presidential
candidate John Kerry's Vietnam war record.
* The Republican National State Elections Committee, has
given $750,000 to Perry.
* Thomas and T. Dan Friedkin, father and son Houston
millionaires, have donated $715,000. Perry earlier this month
named Dan Friedkin to head the Texas Parks and Wildlife
Commission.
* Kenny Trout, a telecommunications executive who founded
Excel Communications, has contributed $705,000.
* A political action committee backed by former Texas
Republican Senator Phil Gramm has given $612,000. Perry
appointed Wendy Lee Gramm, Phil Gramm's wife, to head the Texas
A&M board of regents and Texas Tax Reform commission.
* George Brint and Amanda Ryan, Dallas-based tax
consultants for business, have given $563,000. Brint is now
helping one of the numerous independent spending groups devoted
to raising money for Perry.
* San Antonio Spurs owner Peter Holt has given $538,000. He
is chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission.
* The political action committee of AT&T Inc (T.N) has
contributed $506,000 to Perry, who has backed deregulation of
phone companies in Texas.
* Lonnie "Bo" Pilgrim, founder of Pilgrim's Pride PPC.N,
the second biggest poultry producer in the United States, has
given $497,000.
* Robert and Mica Mosbacher Sr. of Mosbacher Energy Co.
have donated $490,000. Mica Mosbacher is an appointee to the
University of Houston regents. Robert Mosbacher is now
deceased.