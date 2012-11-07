Networks project Obama wins re-election as U.S. president

BRIEF-United States Steel CEO Longhi says need a fair playing field against China-CNBC
* United States Steel Corp CEO Longhi on CNBC says need a fair playing field against China
WASHINGTON Nov 6 Television networks projected that President Barack Obama won re-election as U.S. president over Republican Mitt Romney in Tuesday's election despite a sluggish economy and high unemployment.
Obama rode signature first-term accomplishments including the auto industry bailout and the killing of 9/11 terrorist attack mastermind Osama bin Laden to another four years in the White House. His victory ensures continued implementation of signature health care and financial sector reform laws and could bring higher taxes for the wealthy as part of deficit-cutting efforts.
* United States Steel Corp CEO Longhi on CNBC says need a fair playing field against China
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 23 More than a dozen of a dwindling number of protesters at a camp near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline were arrested on Thursday after defying a previous deadline set by authorities to vacate the Army-owned land.
* Dow Chemical CEO Liveris on CNBC says i think we will see tax reform by the fall