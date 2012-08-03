Camp "Romneyville" protesters ready to greet Republican convention

* With convention still weeks away, group sets up camp
* Protesters leased a spot inside restricted event zone
By Saundra Amrhein
TAMPA, Fla., Aug 3 A group of protesters in pink
tents are creating a headache for Tampa city officials after
they rented land inside a restricted zone near the location of
the Republican National Convention being held in Tampa later
this month.
The small camp, dubbed "Romneyville," population roughly 15,
could soon swell to 300 activists who plan protests over social
and economic issues during the convention.
The group found a prime location on a lot behind an
Army-Navy Surplus Market in downtown Tampa, where those
attending the convention at the Tampa Bay Times Forum a little
over a mile away will be sure to see the protesters' placards.
Despite efforts by the city and others to evict them, the
protesters say they will fight removal, handcuffing themselves
to fences if necessary to stay.
"We are not going to leave," said Bruce Wright, 51, one of
the organizers with Poor People's Economic Human Rights
Campaign. "We are here to deal with issues of poverty,
homelessness and unemployment."
Wright and other organizers spent months searching for
private property to lease inside the zone. The owner of the
Army-Navy Surplus Market, Nick Potamitis, was all for it at
first, Wright said. He agreed to rent the lot for four months
for a total of $1,500 and a lease was signed on May 17.
A local business donated mulch to spread over the parking
lot, someone brought in a portable toilet and another protester
found 14 pink tents on Craigslist, sold by a Girl Scouts troop
leader for $60, Wright said.
But last week the relationship with Potamitis unraveled.
Potamitis - who declined to comment for this story - ordered
protesters to take down the tents and get out, said the Rev.
Gregory Lockett, another organizer.
Local officials had told him the tents were in violation of
commercial zoning. Police were called, but an officer looked at
the signed lease and told the parties that it was a civil
matter, Lockett said.
Lockett thinks that by the time eviction or city zoning
procedures wind through the system, the Aug. 27-30 convention
will be over and the protesters will be gone. He stressed they
have a legal right to stay. "We did everything according to the
law," he said.
Organizers want to send a message to both major political
parties about growing poverty rates, income inequalities, the
unemployed and the homeless, he said.
City zoning officials are looking into the case to see if
land-use laws are being violated, said Dennis Rogero, the city's
director of neighborhood empowerment. But even if a violation is
found it could take weeks to legally force the camp to be
removed, Rogero added.
The city attorney's office was also reviewing the
"Romneyville" lease and the lease between the Army-Navy store
and the property owner, he added.
At a meeting on Aug. 16, the city council plans to discuss
the camp and what the city can do about it, as well as an Occupy
Tampa camp outside the event zone in West Tampa on the property
of strip club owner Joe Redner, Rogero said.
Lockett said protesters were willing to help the property
owner pay fines and are policing their own camp with rules,
which are posted on cardboard at the camp entrance.
If they are physically forced to leave before the
convention, they will not go quietly, he added.
"We will handcuff ourselves to the fences."