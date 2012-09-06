Voices from Charlotte: Best quotes from the Democratic convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 6 Here is a look at some of the best quotes from the Democratic National Convention this week:

FORMER PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON:

"In Tampa, the Republican argument against the president's re-election was pretty simple: 'We left him a total mess, he hasn't cleaned it up fast enough, so fire him and put us back in.' "

"President (Barack) Obama started with a much weaker economy than I did. No president - not me or any of my predecessors could have fully repaired all the damage he found in just four years. But conditions are improving and if you'll renew the President's contract you will feel it. ... I believe that with all my heart."

"My fellow Americans, you have to decide what kind of country you want to live in.

"If you want a 'you're on your own, winner take all' society you should support the Republican ticket. If you want a country of shared opportunities and shared responsibilities - a 'we're all in it together' society, you should vote for Barack Obama and Joe Biden."

FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA:

"I have seen firsthand that being president doesn't change who you are - it reveals who you are."

Barack Obama "believes that when you've worked hard, and done well, and walked through that doorway of opportunity ... you do not slam it shut behind you ... You reach back, and you give other folks the same chances that helped you succeed."

M ASSACHUSETTS GOVERNOR DEVAL PATRICK:

"Mitt Romney talks a lot about the things he's fixed. I can tell you, Massachusetts was not one of them ... As governor, he was a lot more interested in having the job than doing the job."

"It's time for Democrats to grow a backbone and stand up for what we believe."

N EWARK, NEW JERSEY MAYOR COREY BOOKER:

"Being asked to pay your fair share isn't class warfare, it's patriotism."

SAN ANTONIO MAYOR JULIÁN CASTRO , ON THE REPUBLICAN'S OPPOSING PRESIDENT OBAMA'S HEALTHCARE OVERHAUL AFTER BACKING A SIMILAR PLAN IN MASSACHUSETTS:

"Mitt Romney has undergone an extreme makeover. And it ain't pretty."

HEALTH ACTIVIST SANDRA FLUKE, ON THE PROSPECT OF REPUBLICANS MITT ROMNEY AND PAUL RYAN BEING ELECTED PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT:

"Your new president could be a man ... who won't stand up ... to any of the extreme, bigoted voices in his own party. It would be an America in which you have a new vice president who co-sponsored a bill that would allow pregnant women to die preventable deaths in our emergency rooms."

ELIZABETH WARREN, U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE FROM MASSACHUSETTS :

"Republicans say they don't believe in government. Sure they do. They believe in government to help themselves and their powerful friends. After all, Mitt Romney's the guy who said corporations are people.

"No, Governor Romney, corporations are not people. People have hearts, they have kids, they get jobs, they get sick, they cry, they dance. They live, they love, and they die. And that matters. That matters because we don't run this country for corporations, we run it for people. And that's why we need Barack Obama."