UPDATE 1-Ann Romney's plane makes emergency landing, all safe

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Ann Romney's airplane made
an emergency landing in Colorado on Friday after its cabin
filled with smoke, the campaign of her husband, Republican
presidential challenger Mitt Romney, said.
Everyone on board the private plane was safe, a campaign
spokesman said.
Mrs. Romney and her husband spoke shortly after the landing,
Rick Gurka, a Romney campaign press aide, told reporters
traveling with the candidate in Las Vegas.
The cause was believed to be an electrical fire, Romney
campaign press secretary Andrea Saul said in a tweet.