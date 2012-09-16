REFILE-Romney cancels Colorado event due to crash probe at airport

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept 16 Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney was forced to cancel a
campaign event in Colorado on Sunday due to the investigation of
a small plane crash at the airport he was to use.
The Romney campaign said Romney would fly straight to Los
Angeles, while making a plane refueling stop on the way. He is
to speak on Monday in Los Angeles to the Hispanic Chamber of
Commerce.
He had been scheduled to speak to a campaign event in the
city of Pueblo in Colorado, a state President Barack Obama won
in 2008, but remains close in the polls between Obama and Romney
this year.
"Due to a plane crash involving a small aircraft at the
Pueblo airport that is under investigation we are not longer
going to Pueblo. We do not want to interfere with the
investigation or any emergency response efforts," said campaign
spokesman Rick Gorka.