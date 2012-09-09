UPDATE 1-Romney blasts debt-ceiling deal that Ryan backed

* Romney calls 2011 bipartisan accord a big mistake
* Ryan blames Obama for failure to get new deal on cuts
* Romney says he would keep parts of Obama healthcare law
By Thomas Ferraro and David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Republican presidential
nominee Mitt Romney on Sunday denounced last year's bipartisan
debt-ceiling deal that helped avert an unprecedented U.S.
government debt default even though one of its backers was his
running mate, Paul Ryan.
Without mentioning Ryan by name, Romney called the agreement
between the White House and top congressional Republicans "a big
mistake," citing potential big defense spending cuts that could
come as part of the deal.
Lawmakers reached an 11th-hour deal in August 2011 after a
huge showdown, agreeing on nearly $1 trillion in federal
spending cuts over 10 years with the promise to impose another
$1.2 trillion to reduce budget deficits. The deal was coupled
with an increase in the Treasury Department's borrowing
authority, as it had bumped up against a legal limit.
As head of the House of Representatives Budget Committee,
Ryan backed last year's deal.
"I thought it was a mistake on the part of the White House
to propose it (and) I think it was a mistake for Republicans to
go along with it," Romney said of the deal.
"I want to maintain defense spending at the current level of
the GDP," Romney told NBC's "Meet the Press" in a pre-recorded
interview that aired on Sunday. "This sequestration idea of the
White House, which is cutting our defense, I think is an
extraordinary miscalculation."
Unless an agreement is reached by year's end to implement
the same amount in deficit reduction, automatic spending cuts -
known as "sequestration" - of $1.2 trillion over 10 years, with
a big portion in defense spending, would begin Jan. 2.
So far, Democrats and Republicans have been unable to do so,
amid warnings that the possible automatic spending cuts could
help push the nation back into a recession.
Ryan, appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," said he
supported the 2011 deal in a bid to find needed "common ground"
with Obama and other Democrats. Ryan said Republicans have since
proposed ways to reduce "wasteful Washington spending" and avert
$1.2 trillion in automatic cuts.
Ryan said that "President Obama has done nothing" to help
reach an agreement to reduce spending while also protecting the
economy. The sluggish U.S. economy is the central issue ahead of
the Nov. 6 elections.
'MORE THAN HAPPY'
Obama, in a pre-recorded interview aired on Sunday on CBS's
"Face the Nation," said, "I'm more than happy to work with
Republicans" to cut such a deal.
But he repeated his insistence that deficit reduction
include revenue increases as well as spending cuts. "We can make
sure that we cut two-and-a-half dollars for every dollar of
increased revenue," Obama said. Republicans have opposed any
increased revenue from tax hikes, helping create a stalemate.
Romney and Ryan blasted Obama for failing to meet a deadline
last week, set by a new law, to explain how he would begin
implementing the automatic cuts.
"He has violated the law that he, in fact, signed," Romney
said. "The American people need to understand how it is that our
defense is going to be so badly cut."
Ryan, appearing on ABC's "This Week" program, denied that
Romney's proposal to cut taxes and eliminate
yet-to-be-identified tax loopholes amounts to a "secret plan."
"No, no, no, no. What we don't want is a secret plan," Ryan
said, explaining that the details are not being kept under cover
but instead have not yet been worked out. "The best way to do
this is to show the framework, show the outlines of these plans,
and then to work with Congress to do this," Ryan added.
Ryan suggested that eliminating tax loopholes would hit
higher income people harder.
Former President Bill Clinton told last week's Democratic
presidential convention that Romney's plan to reduce taxes by $5
trillion would require the government to cut programs that
benefit middle-class families and poor children.
"Those claims have been pretty discredited," Ryan said,
pointing to analyses he said show the tax plan would work.
"We think the secret to economic growth is lower tax rates
for families and successful small businesses by plugging
loopholes," Ryan said.
Romney, who has called for scrapping Obama's 2010 U.S.
healthcare law, also said that he likes key parts of "Obamacare"
despite his party's loathing of it and wants to retain them.
Romney has vowed throughout the campaign to repeal and
replace the Obama healthcare law. But asked about the Obama
healthcare law, Romney said, "Well, I'm not getting rid of all
of healthcare reform."
"Of course, there are a number of things that I like in
healthcare reform that I'm going to put in place," Romney added.
"One is to make sure that those with pre-existing conditions can
get coverage. Two is to assure that the marketplace allows for
individuals to have policies that cover their family up to
whatever age they might like."
In his "Meet the Press" interview, Romney also followed up
on Ryan's comments on Friday that another round of monetary
stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve would be a bad idea.
Romney also forecast high inflation "down the road."
"Well, I don't think that easing monetary policy is going to
make a significant difference in the job market right now. I
think what the nation needs is a change in fiscal policy, a
different structure to our economic positions," Romney said.
The comments by Romney and Ryan come ahead of the Fed's
Sept. 12-13 meeting at which some economists think the
policymakers will unveil another round of bond buying to prop up
the country's weak economic recovery.
"And of course the stock market does well in part because
the indication by the Fed that they're going to print more
money, pour more money into the system, says we're likely to
have, down the road, high inflation," Romney said.
"And where else are you going to go? If interest rates are
going to be near zero, investors have to go somewhere to protect
against inflation. And the stock market's the only place to go,"
Romney added.
Romney already has said he would not reappoint Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke to a third term. Bernanke's second four-year term
as chairman at the Fed ends Jan. 31, 2014.