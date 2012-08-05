CORRECTED-Romney says more Fed stimulus would not help US economy

(Corrects to July jobless rates report from June, paragraph 6)
WASHINGTON Aug 5 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney said on Sunday that a fresh round of
monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve would not help the
fragile U.S. economy.
A stream of disappointing economic news has underpinned
expectations that the central bank will do more to stimulate
growth with a third round of bond purchases, also known as
quantitative easing or QE3.
"I am sure the Fed is watching, will try to encourage the
economy, but I don't think a massive new QE3 is going to help
this economy," Romney said in an interview with CNN's "State of
the Union" television program that was aired on Sunday.
"The Fed's first action, quantitative easing was effective
to a certain degree. But I believe that the QE2, the second
round of easing, I don't think it had the impact that they were
hoping for," he said.
Romney, who has been stressing his business acumen and years
as Massachusetts governor as reasons he can help heal the
economy, has vowed to create 12 million jobs in his first four
years in office should he beat Democratic President Barack Obama
in the November election.
The unemployment rate ticked up to 8.3 percent in July, a
reported released last week showed, prompting Romney to tear
into Obama's handling of the economy, a key election issue.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve signaled that a new round
of major support could be on the way if the recovery does not
pick up.
(Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Vicki Allen)