Secret Service agent's gun found in Romney's plane bathroom

TAMPA, Fla. Aug 29 A Secret Service agent on Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's campaign plane accidentally left a gun in the plane's bathroom.

The gun was discovered in the restroom by a reporter traveling with Romney shortly before he departed the Republican convention in Florida to address the American Legion convention in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Secret Service spokesman Ed Donovan said on Wednesday that the "matter will be handled internally."

"We're aware of the incident," Donovan said. "We take the care and custody of our equipment, especially firearms, very seriously."

Romney never appeared to be in any danger as he traveled with a small group of staff, Secret Service agents and journalists.