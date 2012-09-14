Romney says United States should get tougher with Egypt

* Tells Egypt to secure embassies or lose aid
* American people 'reeling' from Mideast news
* Criticizes Obama for not meeting Netanyahu
By Steve Holland
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Egypt needs to ensure the
security of foreign diplomats or risk losing the $1.3 billion in
aid it receives each year from the United States, Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney said on Friday.
After Islamist protesters stormed the U.S. Embassy in Cairo
this week, Romney told a fundraising breakfast in New York the
United States should take a tougher line with Egypt.
"I think for instance in Egypt we should make it very clear
to maintain a relationship, a friendship, an alliance and
financial support with the United States, Egypt needs to
understand it must honor its peace treaty with Israel, he said.
"It must also protect the rights of the minorities in their
nation. And finally among other things it must also protect the
embassies of our nation and other nations," he said.
Egyptians angry at a film they said was blasphemous to Islam
clashed on Friday in Cairo for a third day with police who
blocked the way to the U.S. Embassy, where demonstrators climbed
the walls and tore down the American flag earlier this week.
Four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador, were killed
in Libya in related violence.
"The American people are disturbed and reeling with the news
around the world," Romney told the fund-raising event, which
brought in $4 million for his campaign, for a two-day regional
haul of $7.5 million.
A number of polls this week showed Obama building a lead
over Romney after the Democratic National Convention last week
but the Republicans' advisers insist the race is close and the
former Massachusetts governor remains in solid shape with less
than two months to go until the Nov. 6 election.
Romney, an advocate for a strong relationship with Israel,
criticized Obama for deciding not to meet with Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the two leaders are in New York
later this month for the annual U.N. General Assembly.
Obama spoke with Netanyahu for an hour this week amid a rift
between them on how aggressively to handle Iran's nuclear
ambitions. Netanyahu has repeatedly threatened a military
response despite U.S. entreaties to give sanctions time to work.
"I thought the president's decision not to meet with Prime
Minister Bibi Netanyahu was an extraordinarily confusing and
troubling decision. This is our closest ally and best friend in
the Middle East," said Romney.
The presidential race thus far has been dominated by
questions over how to rekindle strong growth in the U.S.
economy, a challenge that plays to Romney's strengths as a
former business executive.
He lacks a great deal of foreign policy experience and his
trip to London, Jerusalem and Poland in July was widely
criticized for a number of gaffes.