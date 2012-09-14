UPDATE 1-Romney says United States should get tougher with Egypt

* Tells Egypt to secure embassies or lose aid
* American people 'reeling' from Mideast news
* Criticizes Obama for not meeting Netanyahu
By Steve Holland
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Egypt needs to ensure the
security of foreign diplomats or risk losing the $1.3 billion in
aid it receives each year from the United States, Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney said on Friday.
After Islamist protesters breached the U.S. Embassy in Cairo
this week, Romney told a fundraising breakfast in New York the
United States should take a tougher line with Egypt.
"I think for instance in Egypt we should make it very clear
to maintain a relationship, a friendship, an alliance and
financial support with the United States, Egypt needs to
understand it must honor its peace treaty with Israel, he said.
"It must also protect the rights of the minorities in their
nation. And finally among other things it must also protect the
embassies of our nation and other nations," he said.
Egyptians angry at a film they said was blasphemous to Islam
clashed on Friday in Cairo for a third day with police who
blocked the way to the U.S. Embassy, where demonstrators climbed
the walls and tore down the American flag earlier this week.
Four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador, were killed
in Libya in related violence.
The United States gives $1.3 billion in military aid a year
to Egypt, plus other assistance.
"The American people are disturbed and reeling with the news
around the world," Romney told the fundraising event, which
brought in $4 million for his campaign, for a two-day regional
haul of $7.5 million.
A number of polls this week showed Obama building a lead
over Romney after the Democratic National Convention last week
but the Republicans' advisers insist the race is close and the
former Massachusetts governor remains in solid shape with less
than two months to go until the Nov. 6 election.
Romney, an advocate for a strong relationship with Israel,
criticized Obama for deciding not to meet with Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the two leaders are in New York
this month for the annual U.N. General Assembly.
The presidential race thus far has been dominated by
questions over how to rekindle strong growth in the U.S.
economy, a challenge that plays to Romney's strengths as a
former business executive.
Romney's vice presidential running mate, Paul Ryan, a budget
expert who lacks foreign policy experience, also jumped into the
Mideast debate.
"We have all seen images of our flag being burned and our
embassies under attack by vicious mobs," he told a conservative
group in Washington on Friday.
"Amid all these threats and dangers, what we do not see is
steady, consistent American leadership," he told the Values
Voter Summit meeting. "In the days ahead, and in the years
ahead, American foreign policy needs moral clarity and firmness
of purpose," he said.