Romney hits Obama on looming 'fiscal cliff'

* Washington budget debate mirrors Obama-Romney battle
* Candidate takes the day off on the campaign trail
By Steve Holland
BELMONT, Mass., Sept 15 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney accused President Barack Obama on Saturday
of standing by while a looming budgetary calamity unfolds in
Washington as he sought to regain his footing after a tough week
on the campaign trail.
Romney leaped into the debate over the "fiscal cliff," the
potential for an end-of-the-year uproar when some $109 billion
in across-the-board spending cuts kick in unless Obama and
Congress reach a deficit-reduction deal to avert them. Bush-era
tax cuts also expire at year's end.
The Washington debate mirrors the campaign battle between
Obama and Romney. Democrats want to make up the shortfall by
increasing taxes on wealthy Americans while Republicans favor
spending cuts.
"Political gridlock threatens to plunge us back into
recession, but instead of seeking bipartisan solutions,
President Obama is passively allowing us to go over a fiscal
cliff," Romney said in his weekly podcast.
The White House said in releasing a breakdown of the cuts on
Friday that it was congressional Republicans who are standing in
the way of a deal because they refuse to accept a more balanced
approach.
The White House and Congress, Democrats and Republicans,
including Romney's vice presidential running mate, Paul Ryan,
agreed on the automatic cuts under an August 2011 deal.
Romney, who has vowed to build up the U.S. military if
elected on Nov. 6, has singled out for criticism the $54 billion
in defense cuts that would kick in at year's end. He says this
is no time to shrink the Pentagon's budget.
"What kind of commander-in-chief forces Americans to choose
between massive tax hikes that will undermine the economy and
massive cuts to our military that will undermine national
security?" said Romney spokeswoman Andrea Saul.
Romney is ending a rough week during which he fell behind
Obama in the polls and came under criticism from Democrats and
some Republicans for making a campaign issue of the deaths of
four Americans killed by Muslim protesters at the U.S.
diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya.
The candidate took the day off on the campaign trail on
Saturday. He spent part of the afternoon watching one of his
grandson's soccer games. Romney travels to Colorado and
California on Sunday.