UPDATE 1-Romney appeals to Hispanics again with economic message

By Steve Holland
LOS ANGELES, Sept 17 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney used an economic message and a pledge to
fix the U.S. immigration system on Monday to make a fresh appeal
to Hispanic voters to consider breaking away from their
overwhelming support for President Barack Obama.
"I am convinced that the Republican Party is the rightful
home of Hispanic Americans," Romney told about 1,400 Hispanic
business leaders.
The Romney campaign is under no illusions that Hispanic
voters will abruptly shift their support from the Democratic
incumbent, after Republicans took hard-line stands against
illegal immigrants during their primary season. Romney said in
one debate that undocumented workers should "self-deport" from
the United States.
But Romney would like to reduce Obama's edge in a Hispanic
voting group, which could be critical in several swing states
where the Nov. 6 election is likely to be decided.
Romney is making the effort by pointing out that Hispanic
unemployment is at 10 percent, higher than the national average
of 8.1 percent. He received polite applause throughout his
speech to the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Los Angeles
but had to compete with a video message from Obama that was
played moments before Romney took the stage.
Romney chose his address to the Hispanic business leaders as
a vehicle for launching an effort to provide more specifics of
his economic proposals. He has been accused of running a
campaign that has been long on rhetoric with little detail about
how he would revitalize the U.S. economy.
Romney gave some specifics on how he would improve the U.S.
immigration system, pledging to work with Republicans and
Democrats for a permanent fix.
He said he would structure the U.S. temporary worker visa
program in a way that meets the needs of employers and establish
an employment verification system so businesses would know
whether new hires were legally eligible for employment.
"Americans may disagree about how to fix our immigration
system but I think we can all agree that it is broken," Romney
said.
BIG OBAMA LEAD AMONG HISPANICS
A Gallup poll in June said 66 percent of Hispanic voters
planned to vote for Obama, compared to 25 percent for Romney.
The same survey said 20 percent of Hispanics cited unemployment
as their biggest challenge, the same percentage as the issue
usually associated with them, immigration. This is why Romney
spent more time on jobs and the economy than immigration.
His central theme on Monday was how to make a dent in the
annual $1 trillion budget deficits that have been run up by
Obama as the president grapples with an economy that is not
producing enough tax revenue to meet the demands of government
spending.
Romney said he would pursue a 5 percent cut in non-security
discretionary spending on his first day in office as a first
step toward bringing federal spending back to its historical
level of 20 percent of GDP, down from about 25 percent now.
He would eliminate programs that are not absolutely
essential and cut federal subsidies for Amtrak, the Corporation
for Public Broadcasting, the Legal Services Corporation, and the
National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities. He would cut
the government workforce by 10 percent through attrition.
Most of these ideas he has talked about in the past but the
Romney campaign said many Americans are just now tuning in the
campaign and wanted to hear more about what the former
Massachusetts governor would do as president.
The Obama campaign said Romney did not provide enough
specifics. "The debut of Mitt Romney's new campaign of specifics
was a flop," said spokeswoman Lis Smith.
Romney did not get into the specifics of how he would patch
up a deep divide between Democrats and Republicans on the
approach to repairing the U.S. immigration system.
The last serious attempt at an immigration overhaul was made
by Republican President George W. Bush in 2007 but it collapsed
in Congress as conservatives rebelled. They said the plan called
for an amnesty for the estimated 12 million illegal immigrants
already living in the United States.
After promising during his 2008 campaign to take on the
immigration issue, Obama never followed through, leading to
disappointment among various Hispanic groups.
Romney said Obama's inability to work on the problem was a
failure. The president, in his video message to the business
conference, pledged anew to work toward a comprehensive
immigration overhaul.