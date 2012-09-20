Romney stepping up pace of campaign in battleground states

* Defends Medicare overhaul in Florida
* Bus tour planned in Ohio
* Trying to recover from tough week
By Steve Holland
MIAMI, Sept 20 Mitt Romney is planning to
increase the pace of his public campaign events in battleground
states as he tries to move past one of the most difficult weeks
of his Republican presidential campaign.
During a week in which his campaign has faced infighting and
a secret video came to light that made Romney appear like he was
writing off nearly half the voting public, the Republican has
mostly appeared at fund-raising events in states that are not in
doubt -- Democratic-heavy California and the Republican
stronghold of Texas.
That will soon change as Romney ramps up his schedule for
the last seven weeks of campaigning. Polls show a close race
with Obama holding a narrow lead in the race to the Nov. 6
election, and some Republicans have complained that Romney did
not appear to be campaigning enough.
Romney aides said that sometimes he will hold three public
events a day, which in most election years is a normal pace in
the final stretch to election day but for Romney will be a big
increase.
As part of the stepped-up schedule, Romney will participate
in a three-day bus tour of Ohio next week with his vice
presidential running mate, Paul Ryan, campaign aides said.
It would be difficult for Romney to win the White House
without victory in Ohio and Florida, and both states represent
challenges. The unemployment rate in Midwestern Ohio is better
than the national average of 8.1 percent.
And in retiree-heavy Florida, Romney faces headwinds over a
plan championed by Romney's vice presidential running mate, Paul
Ryan, to change the Medicare health insurance plan for seniors.
A Ryan budget blueprint would save money by changing the
way Medicare works. It has given Democrats a line of attack
against the Republican ticket.
On Thursday in Sarasota, Romney will seek to reassure
seniors that his budget-cutting proposals would not affect their
retirement benefits.
At the same time, a new Romney TV ad will feature Florida
Republican Senator Marco Rubio arguing Romney's plans would not
affect them.
Romney wants the election to be a referendum on Obama's
handling of the weak U.S. economy, but self-inflicted wounds
have sidetracked him this week. A secretly recorded video that
surfaced on Monday suggested he was writing off Obama supporters
as people dependent on government with no sense of personal
responsibility.
"My campaign is about the 100 percent in America and I'm
concerned about them," Romney said in an interview with the
Spanish-language Univision ne twork in Miami on We dnesday.
"I'm concerned about the fact that over the past four years
life has become harder for Americans. More people have fallen
into poverty, more people we just learned have had to go onto
food stamps," he added.
Some 43 percent of registered voters thought less of Romney
after seeing the video, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, while
a mostly Republican 26 percent viewed him more favorably.
Independent voters were more likely to say the video lowered
their opinion of Romney.
Romney hopes to recover by framing the presidential election
as a choice between big government and economic growth.