No-reset Romney keeps up fund-raising, raps Obama

* Romney heading to Colorado, New York and Ohio
* Says this is last fundraiser in San Diego
* Matt Romney urges donors to "open their wallets" for his
father
By Ros Krasny
LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 Having declared that his
presidential campaign does not need a makeover, Republican Mitt
Romney held two high-priced fundraisers in southern California
on Saturday to raise cash for the finals weeks of the race.
"I'm not even going to be able to go home today. We're just
coming to town to see you and keep the campaign going," Romney
told a well-heeled crowd at the Grand Del Mar Resort hotel in
Del Mar, California, about 12 miles from his beachfront house in
La Jolla. Romney instead was pressing on to an event at the
Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
Some 650 supporters - including diet guru Jenny Craig - paid
from $1,000 to $25,000 a head to hear Romney's 40-minute speech,
have their photograph taken with the candidate and eat roast
chicken breast served on a bed of Israeli couscous.
With his standing in the polls slipping, Romney has been
under fire from some in his party who feel he has not spent
enough time visiting political swing states versus hob-nobbing
with wealthy donors.
President Barack Obama spent the day campaigning - and also
raising funds - in Wisconsin, a battleground state and the home
of Romney's running mate, Representative Paul Ryan.
Romney had no public events on Saturday. He will fly to
Denver on Sunday afternoon for a rally and among other stops
will have a two-day bus tour in Ohio Tuesday and Wednesday.
Local resident Matt Romney, the second of the candidate's
five sons, introduced his father and urged attendees to "open
their wallets" at least one more time to help get the
Republican's message out before Nov. 6.
"It's our turn, you guys" said the elder Romney, 65, who was
wearing dress pants and a sport jacket.
'DOESN'T NEED A TURNAROUND'
Boarding a plane in San Francisco on Saturday, Romney
declined to answer a reporter's shouted question of whether he
will soon adopt a more "aggressive" strategy.
But he told the crowd in Del Mar that Saturday's event was
his "last fundraiser in San Diego."
In an interview to be broadcast on Sunday on CBS' "60
Minutes," Romney rejected calls for changes, pointing out that
in national polls he is in a tight race with Obama.
"It doesn't need a turnaround. We've got a campaign which is
tied with an incumbent president to the United States," Romney
said in excerpts from the interview released by CBS on Friday.
At the Del Mar event Romney lauded some local California
entrepreneurs, including Ada Regan, owner of "Strawberry Hill,"
an historic mansion in Hillsborough, near San Francisco, where
Romney raised funds on Friday night.
Regan's late husband Barrie, an electrical engineer and
Italian immigrant, designed components that were used in the
U.S. space program.
Pressing a familiar theme, Romney said that Obama does not
understand what it takes to build a business but rather wants
government to play a larger top-down role.
"They DID build their business," Romney said of the Regans.