Romney says his 47 pct comment was "completely wrong"

* Disavows controversial remarks
* Remarks did not come up in Wednesday's debate
By Steve Holland
HARRISONBURG, Va., Oct 4 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney said on Thursday his comment on a secretly
taped video in which he disparaged 47 percent of voters as
dependent on government "was just completely wrong," as he
attempted to repair the damage from the controversy.
Romney's interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity was the first
time he completely disavowed remarks he made at a private
fundraiser in May and which have emerged as a major stumbling
block in his campaign against Democratic President Barack Obama.
The "47 percent" videotape did not come up in his Wednesday
night debate with Obama, although the Obama campaign has used
his remarks in a television ad.
Asked what he would have said if the issue had come up in
the Denver debate, Romney said he would have said that after
thousands of speeches as a presidential candidate, "now and then
you're going to say something that doesn't come out right."
"In this case, I said something that was just completely
wrong," he said.
"I absolutely believe however that my life has shown that I
care about 100 percent. And that's been demonstrated throughout
my life. This whole campaign is about the 100 percent. When I
become president, it will be about helping the 100 percent," he
added.
Romney said at the Florida fundraiser that 47 percent of
voters were dependent on government and unlikely to support him
in the Nov. 6 election.
When the video was disclosed on Sept. 17 by liberal magazine
Mother Jones, Romney said his comments had been "not elegantly
stated" but that he stood by them.
Obama has been second-guessed by some of his supporters for
not bringing up the 47 percent video at the Denver debate. The
president has been widely declared as the loser in that
encounter, with two more presidential debates to come this
month.