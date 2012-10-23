In final stretch, Romney seeks to turn momentum into votes

| HENDERSON, Nev.
HENDERSON, Nev. Oct 23 Republican presidential
challenger Mitt Romney kicked off his sprint to the election
finish line on Tuesday, seeking to harness momentum from his
three televised debates with President Barack Obama to energize
supporters in an extremely tight race.
While Obama was judged by polls as the winner of Monday's
debate over foreign policy, Romney was reckoned to have
performed well enough to pass the "commander-in-chief" test.
He has rebounded in polls since trouncing Obama in the first
debate on Oct. 3 and was only 1 point behind in a Reuters/Ipsos
poll on Tuesday that had Obama ahead by 47-46 percent. A
Washington Post/ABC poll gave Romney the lead by 49-48 percent.
"These debates have super charged our campaign, there's no
question about it," Romney told a rally in the swing state of
Nevada.
"We're seeing more and more enthusiasm, more and more
support. We're going to make sure that these campaigns and the
message of these debates, rather, these messages, keep going
across the country," he told a crowd, estimated by his campaign
at 6,000 people in Henderson.
Romney is expected to spend much of the last days before the
Nov. 6 election in the key state of Ohio. No Republican has ever
won the White House without it.
Romney needs to "do better than (2008 Republican
presidential candidate John) McCain did among working-class
whites in Ohio," said University of New Hampshire political
science professor Dante Scala.
Polls show Obama slightly ahead in Ohio, but Scala said
Romney can swing the state - and perhaps the presidential race -
if he manages to rally Republicans in counties won by
conservative rival Rick Santorum in the primary vote earlier
this year.
Now that the debates are over, Romney has turned his full
attention to voter contact and has no more fundraisers
scheduled, although his wife Ann and running mate Paul Ryan will
still do fundraising events.
As part of his message to voters, Romney and his campaign
have made central to their argument in recent days that Obama
has not offered an agenda for his second term.
"And that's why his campaign is taking on water, and our
campaign is full speed ahead," Romney said.
Senior adviser Kevin Madden said Romney will spend most of
his time down the stretch in Florida, Colorado, Iowa, Nevada and
Virginia.
"We're going to be in multiple states in single days,"
Madden said.
In Colorado on Tuesday night, Romney was set to take the
stage at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where he will be supported
by musician Kid Rock.