Romney sticks to storm relief script at Ohio event

KETTERING, Ohio Oct 30 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney largely avoided politics on Tuesday as the
monster storm Sandy cast an unpredictable pall over the race for
the White House with just a week to go until Election Day.
With President Barack Obama off the campaign trail and at
the White House monitoring relief efforts, Romney faced the
challenge of appearing presidential without showing
insensitivity to millions of Americans affected by the storm.
An event in Kettering, Ohio, that was originally intended as
a campaign event featuring U.S. Senator John McCain, the 2008
Republican presidential nominee, was hastily converted into a
"storm relief event" with Romney making remarks urging Americans
to show generosity in helping the East Coast.
"We have heavy hearts this morning with all the suffering
going on in a major part of our country," Romney told several
hundred people, many of whom came with grocery bags of canned
goods and other items that will be shipped to the East Coast.
Romney, who is battling to win the key swing state of Ohio
in the Nov. 6 election, said he had spoken to some of the
governors in the affected areas "and they talked about a lot of
people having hard times."
Sandy made landfall in New Jersey on Monday night, leaving
behind a trail of flooded homes, toppled trees and downed power
lines in the nation's most densely populated region. At least 18
people were reported killed along the eastern seaboard.
Looking at the various goods brought in by people, Romney
said: "It's part of the American spirit, the American way to
give to people who are in need and your generosity this morning
touches my heart," he said.