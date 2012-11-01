Romney back to campaign attacks on Obama after Sandy pause

* Hits Obama on "Secretary of Business" comment
* Trying to take Virginia from Obama
By Steve Holland
ROANOKE, Va., Nov 1 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney returned to campaign attacks against
President Barack Obama on Thursday after a pause for the storm
Sandy, hitting the Democrat for proposing more government
bureaucracy.
Romney swept into must-win Virginia looking to increase
turnout among Republican voters in a conservative area of the
state to help offset the Democrats' advantage the northern area.
Virginia went for Obama in 2008 but may flip for the Republican
this year.
"Turnout here makes a big difference," Romney told a crowd
gathered inside a window and door factory.
With the race too close to call in the final five days
before Tuesday's election, Romney is engaged in a frenzy of
campaigning in battleground states that will likely decide the
race.
The former governor of Massachusetts had not mentioned
Obama's name in two days of events this week as he toned down
campaign rhetoric while Americans along the East Coast reeled
from the superstorm Sandy.
But with the recovery now under way, Romney resumed his
standard campaign fare of singling out the president for
criticism.
He leaped on a comment that Obama made in an interview aired
by MSNBC on Monday in which the president said he would like to
create a new government agency headed by a "secretary of
business' to try to help businesses create jobs.
"I've said that I want to consolidate a whole bunch of
government agencies. We should have one Secretary of Business,
instead of nine different departments that are dealing with
things like giving loans to SBA (the Small Business
Administration) or helping companies with exports," Obama had
said.
This comment bolstered Romney's charge that the president
wants to expand government rather than boost the private sector.
"I don't think adding a new chair to his cabinet will help
add millions of jobs on Main Street," Romney said.
Romney's schedule in the coming days is a mix of travel in
swing states and at least one effort to expand his campaign into
Wisconsin, a state that has gone Democratic the last several
elections.
He is to travel to Wisconsin on Friday and then visit Ohio,
a state a Republican candidate normally has to win in order to
take the White House.
He also has weekend plans to visit New Hampshire, Iowa,
Colorado and Nevada in the battle to put together the 270
electoral votes that are needed for election.