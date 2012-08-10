Romney campaign calls wife-death ad a low blow

* "Unbelievable distortions" in ad, Romney aide says
* A negative campaign gets nastier
* Romney prepares for bus tour, prepared to pick running
mate
By Steve Holland
BOSTON, August 10 Mitt Romney's campaign accused
President Barack Obama's re-election team on Friday of
"unbelievable distortions," citing an online ad from a pro-Obama
group in which a former steel worker seems to link Romney to the
death of his wife.
"I don't think a world champion limbo dancer could get any
lower than the Obama campaign right now," said Eric Ferhnstrom,
a senior adviser to Romney.
The focus of his complaints was an ad released this week by
Priorities USA, a pro-Obama "Super PAC," or political action
committee. The minute-long ad features Joe Soptic, who lost his
job at a Kansas City steel plant after Bain Capital - the
private equity firm Romney founded - took over the plant in
1993.
Less than a decade later, the plant was closed. Soptic and
hundreds of others lost their jobs and health insurance.
"When Mitt Romney and Bain closed the plant, I lost my
health care, and my family lost their health care," Soptic says
in the ad. "A short time after that, my wife became ill. ... She
passed away in 22 days."
The ad fits the Obama team's narrative that Romney was a
job-killing executive with little regard for the middle class.
But Republicans cast the provocative linkage of Romney's actions
to a woman's death as a new low in tactics for this campaign.
It also showed that although Super PACs operate
independently from the candidates they support, their actions -
particularly in promoting attack ads - can create some difficult
moments for those candidates.
Obama's team has tried to distance itself from the ad
involving Soptic - whom the campaign had featured in a
conference call in May. It notes that while employing former
Obama aides, Priorities USA operates separately from the
campaign.
White House spokesman Jay Carney questioned the sincerity of
Republicans' outrage over the Soptic ad on Friday and pointed to
a Republican PAC that continues to run ads suggesting Obama is
not a U.S. citizen and therefore is ineligible to be president.
"I am not aware of the new Super PAC ad that you reference,"
Carney told a reporter at a White House briefing, while
questioning whether Republicans were willing to denounce a
"Republican Super PAC ad that questions whether or not the
president is an American citizen."
'VEERING INTO DECEPTION'
Political analysts said that although much of the wrangling
between the Obama and Romney teams was typical for a
presidential campaign, the level of the attacks appeared to be
something of a benchmark.
"We have seen an acceleration in recent election cycles of
how far campaigns are willing to go," said Julian Zelizer, a
history professor at Princeton University. "While taking quotes
out of context and unfair charges against a candidate have been
standard in elections for many years, now the campaigns seem to
be veering into outright deception."
As it prepared on Friday to launch a four-day bus tour of
the key states of Virginia, North Carolina, Florida and Ohio,
Romney's campaign was withering in its criticism of Obama.
Fehrnstrom, briefing reporters at Romney's headquarters in
Boston, noted that an Obama operative previously had suggested
that Romney had broken the law by taking advantage of tax
loopholes.
And "when you start running ads accusing your opponent of
killing people," he said, "then you have lost your credibility."
The Romney campaign also put out an ad, called "America
Deserves Better," that blasted Obama for trying "to use the
tragedy of a woman's death for political gain."
A WIDENING LEAD FOR OBAMA?
Romney's bus tour comes at a time when polls are indicating
that attacks on Romney by Obama and groups that support him
could be working, and that what has been a slight Obama lead
could be growing.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll this week indicated that Obama held a
7-point lead over Romney, up 1 point from last month, even
though less than one-third of those surveyed thought the United
States was on the right track.
A CNN poll also put Obama's advantage at 7 points, while a
Fox News poll gave Obama a 9-point advantage.
Republicans are hoping Romney might get a bounce by picking
a vice presidential running mate, an announcement that could
come soon.
Romney's short list appears to include former Minnesota
governor Tim Pawlenty, Ohio Senator Rob Portman and Wisconsin
Congressman Paul Ryan.
On the bus tour, Romney will appear with Portman in Ohio,
Senator Marco Rubio in Florida and Governor Bob McDonnell in
Virginia.
A top Romney adviser on Friday rejected the notion that
Obama's lead is growing.
At a time when many Americans are taking summer vacations,
the adviser said, "people are not paying as much attention to
this process as we think they are."