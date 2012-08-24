CORRECTED-Romney makes dig at Obama over birth certificate

(Corrects words of Romney quote)

COMMERCE, Mich. Aug 24 U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney took a dig at President Barack Obama on Friday over his birth certificate in comments that were a reminder of a controversy over the Democrat's eligibility to be president.

"No one's ever asked to see my birth certificate," Romney told a rally of some 7,000 people in his home state of Michigan.

"They know that this is the place that we were born and raised," he said to the laughter of the crowd, speaking alongside his wife Ann.

Romney's comments were a reference to widely discredited theories that Obama, whose father was from Kenya, was not born in the United States and thus is not eligible to be president.

Conservative fringes of the Republican Party -- including high-profile Romney backer Donald Trump -- have argued that Obama was not born in Hawaii as he says.

Obama has released multiple copies of his birth certificate that show he was born an American citizen. (Reporting By Sam Youngman; Editing by Sandra Maler and Bill Trott)