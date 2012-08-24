CORRECTED-Romney makes dig at Obama over birth certificate

(Corrects words of Romney quote)
COMMERCE, Mich. Aug 24 U.S. Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney took a dig at President
Barack Obama on Friday over his birth certificate in comments
that were a reminder of a controversy over the Democrat's
eligibility to be president.
"No one's ever asked to see my birth certificate," Romney
told a rally of some 7,000 people in his home state of Michigan.
"They know that this is the place that we were born and
raised," he said to the laughter of the crowd, speaking
alongside his wife Ann.
Romney's comments were a reference to widely discredited
theories that Obama, whose father was from Kenya, was not born
in the United States and thus is not eligible to be president.
Conservative fringes of the Republican Party -- including
high-profile Romney backer Donald Trump -- have argued that
Obama was not born in Hawaii as he says.
Obama has released multiple copies of his birth certificate
that show he was born an American citizen.
(Reporting By Sam Youngman; Editing by Sandra Maler and Bill
Trott)