CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Romney makes dig at Obama over birth certificate

(Corrects words of Romney quote)
By Sam Youngman
COMMERCE, Mich. Aug 24 U.S. Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney took a dig at President
Barack Obama on Friday over his birth certificate in comments
that re-ignited a controversy over the Democrat's eligibility to
be president.
"No one's ever asked to see my birth certificate," Romney
told a rally of some 7,000 people in his home state of Michigan.
"They know that this is the place that we were born and
raised," he said to the laughter of the crowd, speaking
alongside his wife, Ann.
Romney's comments were a reference to widely discredited
theories that Obama, whose father was from Kenya, was not born
in the United States and thus is not eligible to be president.
Conservative fringes of the Republican Party - including
high-profile Romney backer Donald Trump - have argued that Obama
was not born in Hawaii as he says.
Obama has released multiple copies of his birth certificate
that show he was born an American citizen to try to end
"birther" controversy.
Romney's camp tried to dampen the effect of his birth
certificate remark, which was made at an outdoor rally at a farm
near Detroit.
"The governor has always said, and has repeatedly said, he
believes the president was born here in the United States,"
advisor Kevin Madden said. "He was only referencing that
Michigan, where he is campaigning today, is the state where he
himself was born and raised."
Romney, who has been pressed by Democrats to release his
complete tax records, mentioned the birth certificate despite
saying recently that the campaign had taken a nasty tone.
"Throughout this campaign, Governor Romney has embraced the
most strident voices in his party instead of standing up to
them," Obama campaign spokesman Ben LaBolt said.
"Governor Romney's decision to directly enlist himself in
the birther movement should give pause to any rational voter
across America."
It was the second controversial comment by Romney in less
than 24 hours, even as he tries to focus his campaign on Obama's
job record.
Romney said in Minnesota on Thursday that "big business is
doing fine in many places," seemingly contradicting his message
that companies are struggling under Obama.
(Editing by Alistair Bell and Bill Trott)