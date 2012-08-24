UPDATE 4-Romney birth certificate remark rekindles Obama controversy

* Comments refer to widely discredited belief
* Obama campaign says Romney embracing strident voices
* Romney says, "We've got to have a little humor"
By Sam Youngman
COMMERCE, Mich., Aug 24 U.S. Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney took a dig at President
Barack Obama on Friday over his birth certificate in comments
that reignited a controversy over the Democrat's eligibility to
be president.
"No one's ever asked to see my birth certificate," a smiling
Romney told a rally of some 7,000 people in his home state of
Michigan.
"They know that this is the place that we were born and
raised," he said to the laughter of the crowd, speaking
alongside his wife, Ann.
Romney's remarks, which he said later were meant as humor,
drew a strong rebuke from Obama's team in the tight presidential
contest that has become more ill-tempered in recent weeks. They
also further obscured Romney's attempts to keep his message
focused on jobs.
The joke was a reference to the widely discredited belief
that Obama, whose father was from Kenya, was not born in the
United States and thus is not eligible to be president.
Conservative fringes of the Republican Party -- including
high-profile Romney backer Donald Trump -- have argued that
Obama was not born in Hawaii as he says.
In an effort to end the "birther" controversy, Obama has
released multiple copies of his birth certificate that show he
was born in the United States. But some conservatives refuse to
let the issue die.
"Governor Romney's decision to directly enlist himself in
the birther movement should give pause to any rational voter
across America," Obama campaign spokesman Ben LaBolt said.
Romney's comments came as Republicans prepared for Monday's
opening of a four-day convention that will formally nominate him
for president, and were the latest detour from his central
argument that Americans need a change from Obama's economic
leadership.
Brushing the comment off as a joke, the former Massachusetts
governor said he did not believe the birther theories.
"I've said throughout the campaign and before, there's no
question about where he was born. He was born in the U.S. This
was fun about us, and coming home. And humor, you know -- we've
got to have a little humor in a campaign," Romney told CBS News.
'BIG BUSINESS IS FINE'
Less than 24 hours earlier, Romney said in Minnesota that
"big business is doing fine in many places," seemingly
contradicting his message that companies are struggling under
Obama.
The line echoed an Obama comment about the private sector
doing well that the Republican has repeatedly criticized on the
campaign trail.
Romney has had a series of awkward campaign-trail moments --
highlighted by his European trip last month when he cast doubt
on London's readiness for the Olympics and discussed cultural
differences between Israelis and Palestinians -- that raised
questions about his political instincts.
"He seems to really struggle when he tries to be
spontaneous," said Cal Jillson, a political scientist at
Southern Methodist University. "He comes across as more awkward
and tin-eared than malicious."
Romney attempted to turn the national conversation back to
his record as a business executive in an opinion piece in The
Wall Street Journal.
In a column headlined, "What I Learned at Bain Capital,"
Romney described his days at the private equity firm and said he
would use his lessons from turning around private companies to
fix the U.S. economy.
"My presidency would make it easier for entrepreneurs and
small businesses to get the investment dollars they need to
grow," Romney said.
Romney brought up the birther issue despite having
complained recently that the campaign had taken a nasty tone.
"Throughout this campaign, Governor Romney has embraced the
most strident voices in his party instead of standing up to
them," Obama campaign spokesman LaBolt said.