Romney to focus on debates while Democrats gather in Charlotte

ABOARD MITT ROMNEY'S CAMPAIGN PLANE, Sept 1 (Reuters) -
W hile President Barack Obama and his supporters rally in
Charlotte, North Carolina, next week, Republican rival Mitt
Romney will be off the campaign trail to prepare for the
televised debates this autumn against the Democratic incumbent.
Senior Romney campaign adviser Kevin Madden said Romney
planned to spend Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on debate
preparation at the home of Kerry Healey in Reading, Vermont.
Healey was the lieutenant governor of Massachusetts while Romney
was governor of the state.
Madden could not confirm whether Romney would campaign at
all during the week of the Democratic National Convention, which
runs from Tuesday to Thursday in Charlotte, but he downplayed
the move and insisted it was not a reversal of previous plans.
Senior Republican strategists, including Madden, said last
month that Romney would have a full campaign schedule, including
in battleground states, during the week of the Democratic
convention.
"I expect we will have public events, I just don't have them
confirmed yet," Madden said.
Romney, who formally accepted the Republican presidential
nomination earlier this week in Tampa, Florida, is in a close
race with Obama, who is personally popular but vulnerable due to
anger over the sluggish U.S. economy
Democrats, in turn, have tagged Romney as a wealthy elitist
out of touch with average Americans. The Republican challenger
must beat back that charge and overcome criticism that he is dry
and aloof in public if he is to win the Nov. 6 election.
The three televised debates on Oct. 3, 16 and 22 could be
pivotal points.
Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio will stand in for
Obama during Romney's debate preparation, while Senator John
Kerry of Massachusetts, the 2004 Democratic presidential
nominee, will play Romney during Obama's pre-debate sessions.
Obama regained a narrow lead on Saturday by 44 percent to 43
percent over Romney, in the latest daily installment of the
four-day Reuters/Ipsos rolling poll. Republicans had hoped their
convention would give Romney a huge lift in the polls rather
than the modest bump that appears to have materialized.
When asked about the prospect that Democrats would
monopolize headlines with their convention in Charlotte, Madden
said that Romney's "surrogates" would be busy campaigning during
the week.
Romney's running mate, U.S. Representative Paul Ryan of
Wisconsin, is planning to campaign, beginning with a visit to
North Carolina on Monday.
"I don't think it's going to be like a news blackout,"
Madden said.