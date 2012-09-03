REFILE-U.S. Republicans gear up publicity for Democrats' convention party

By Sam Youngman
WOLFEBORO, N.H., Sept 2 U.S. Republicans are
preparing to unleash an aggressive publicity effort at the
Democratic convention in Charlotte, North Carolina this week.
While Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney rests in
New Hampshire on Monday, his running mate Wisconsin Congressman
Paul Ryan and other Republican officials will invade the
Democratic gathering where President Barack Obama will kick off
the home stretch of the race for the White House.
The Romney campaign indicated in a press release that the
Republicans would "bracket" the convention with a new emphasis
on the question: "Are you better off than you were four years
ago?"
In the release, a Romney campaign official kicked off the
week's counter-messaging with a blistering attack, saying that
at the Democratic convention, Obama "is going to give us a
series of excuses, alibis and scapegoats."
"Every president since the Great Depression, except Jimmy
Carter and President Obama, who asked for a second term could
look back at the last four years and say: "you are better off
than you were four years ago," the official said.
Ryan, the Republican nominee to be vice president, will hold
a campaign event in the same state in Greenville.
Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National
Committee, and congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah on Monday will
open a "'Obama isn't working' Rapid Response Center."
Romney will spend much of the week in Vermont, using the
time preparing for his three debates against Obama, a campaign
official said Saturday.