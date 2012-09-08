Romney reaching out to white male voters at NASCAR race

* "NASCAR fans are everywhere"
* Virginia starts early voting on Sept. 21
By Sam Youngman
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept 8 Mitt Romney was set
to try another lap around the track on Saturday to win over
NASCAR stock-car racing fans.
Romney, the Republican presidential candidate facing
President Barack Obama, will visit a NASCAR race on Saturday
night in Virginia, targeting white male voters in a swing state
where early voting begins in two weeks.
Romney needs to win among white men by a healthy margin to
offset the advantages Obama enjoys with women as well as black
and Hispanic voters. A Reuters/Ipsos poll last week showed
Romney with a 20 percentage-point lead among white, male voters.
He struggled to connect with blue-collar fans of NASCAR when
he visited a major race earlier this season.
At the Daytona 500 event in February, Romney famously
demonstrated he was not a fervent NASCAR fan, admitting as much
before adding that he had "some friends who are NASCAR team
owners." The comment opened the former private equity executive
to criticism that he was out of touch with ordinary people.
He will try again on Saturday at the Federated Auto Parts
400 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race at the Richmond International
Raceway.
The sport has grown immensely in popularity, and political
visits to NASCAR tracks have become a common tactic of
Republicans eager to win white male voters.
"Romney enjoys considerable support in the NASCAR
community," according to a report on NASCAR.com. "In mid-August,
NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France and team owner Rick
Hendrick hosted a fundraiser for the Republican nominee at the
Duke Mansion in the upscale Myers Park section of Charlotte."
The Romney campaign hopes Saturday's visit will help it with
car-race fans in other battleground states like New Hampshire,
Ohio and North Carolina.
The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll daily tracking poll on
Saturday showed Obama, a Democrat, widening his national lead
over Romney to 4 points.
"NASCAR voters are everywhere," said senior adviser Kevin
Madden, adding it was an "incredible opportunity to get a whole
bunch of people together in one spot and meet as many voters as
possible."
Virginia is among a handful of states that begins early
voting well before the presidential debates in the autumn and
the Nov. 6 election.
Early voting in the state starts on Sept. 21, and while
early voters are typically partisans who made up their minds
early, Romney made a push on Saturday to maximize their impact.
DEFENSE JOBS
The state is a critical part of Romney's strategy after
Obama won Virginia in 2008 with almost 53 percent of the vote,
making him the first Democrat to carry the state since President
Lyndon Johnson in 1964.
Republicans see a number of points of attack to return the
state to their column, seizing on proposed defense cuts that
could cost thousands of jobs in a state like Virginia that is
home to several military bases.
As part of the deal between Obama and congressional
Republicans in the summer of 2011, the Pentagon could be forced
to cut $1 trillion at the start of 2013 if other cuts are not
identified and agreed on.
Romney has repeatedly accused Obama of spearheading those
military cuts, and the Republican has used the agreement to try
to paint Obama as weak on defense.
Romney held a rally on Saturday at the Military Aviation
Museum in Virginia Beach, speaking to a crowd in a hangar
surrounded by military aircraft.
"I will not cut our military," Romney said. "I will maintain
our military commitment."
Romney also sought to play to conservative Virginia voters,
after Democrats suffered a snafu at their convention in North
Carolina this week over the word "God" being removed from the
Democratic platform.
After breaking into an impromptu pledge of allegiance during
his remarks, Romney won big cheers from the crowd by
proclaiming, "That pledge says under God."
"I will not take God out of our platform. I will not take
God off our coins, and I will not take God out of my heart,"
Romney said.