UPDATE 1-Romney hits Gingrich on Medicare reform

By John Whitesides and Sam Youngman
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Dec 9 Republican Mitt
Romney hit surging presidential rival Newt Gingrich on Friday
over Medicare reform but left the toughest criticisms to
surrogates who hinted at Gingrich's troubled marital past.
One day before a debate in Iowa, which holds the first
contest in the Republican nominating race in less than a month,
Romney also contrasted his business experience and leadership
with Gingrich's "30 or 40 years in Washington."
"There's nothing wrong with that," Romney told the Des
Moines Register's editorial board. "It's just different."
Gingrich, the former House speaker, has zoomed past former
frontrunner Romney in recent polls in Iowa and nationally,
prompting Romney and his campaign to ratchet up their attempts
to raise doubts about Gingrich's record.
In a conference call for reporters, a top Iowa official of
Gingrich's campaign said the tough talk from the Romney camp
was a "load of crap."
"What we're seeing from Mitt Romney and Boston is
desperation and panic," said Linda Upmeyer, Gingrich's Iowa
campaign chairwoman and Iowa state House Majority Leader.
At his campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Romney reminded
voters Gingrich had attacked U.S. House of Representatives
Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan's Medicare plan last spring
as "right-wing social engineering."
Ryan's budget proposal, which would dramatically cut
spending and transform the Medicare health plan for the elderly
into a private insurance system, has become a popular cause for
conservative Republicans.
"Speaker Gingrich and I have very different views in
regards to Paul Ryan's plan and the need to fundamentally
transform Medicare," Romney said after a town hall meeting
inside an animal feed factory.
"My plan is not going to be identical to his but we are on
the same page," the former Massachusetts governor said of
Ryan's proposal.
Speaking to reporters later, Romney refused to discuss
criticism of Gingrich by one of his surrogates, former White
House Chief of Staff John Sununu, who called Gingrich
"irrational" during a Thursday conference call sponsored by
Romney's campaign.
'I DON'T WRITE THOSE SCRIPTS'
"My views are focused on the distinctions we have on issues
and the reaction to the Ryan plan to reform Medicare," Romney
said. "As for the comments of other folks who are supporting
me, I don't write those scripts for them."
Romney also refused to discuss a web video by a political
action committee supporting him called Restore Our Future that
suggests Gingrich has a "ton of baggage" as a presidential
candidate.
"I don't have any comment on anything that PACs are going
to do or say," Romney told reporters.
In a campaign-arranged conference call on Friday, state
representative Renee Schulte, a Romney supporter, focused on
Romney's family and "life of integrity."
Pressed by a reporter, she said she was not trying to draw
attention to Gingrich's two divorces.
"It's just a difference," she said. A Romney spokeswoman
said on the call the campaign was not trying to draw attention
to Gingrich's past.
On just his fourth trip to Iowa since the summer, Romney
promised to be back more frequently in the last few weeks
before the Jan. 3 contest opens the state-by-state nominating
battle to find a challenger to President Barack Obama.
"You're going to see me more and more," he said. "This is
heavy campaign time, I'll be in Iowa and New Hampshire a lot."
Romney has been ambivalent about his commitment to Iowa,
where he lost in 2008 after spending millions of dollars. He
did not compete in the state party's straw poll in August.
Iowa has a big bloc of religious conservative voters
skeptical of Romney because of his past support for abortion
rights and a healthcare overhaul in Massachusetts that became a
model for Obama's national plan.
But Romney's attacks over the Ryan plan are designed to
raise similar doubts about Gingrich among conservatives,
although in a general election they could turn off independents
who support Medicare as structured.