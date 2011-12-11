Romney's $10,000 bet falls flat in Iowa debate

| DES MOINES
DES MOINES Dec 10 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney put his money where his mouth was on
Saturday in a quip at a presidential debate that may have
backfired.
Romney, a multi-millionaire and a frontrunner for the
Republican nomination, offered a $10,000 bet to opponent Texas
Gov. Rick Perry in an argument over what Romney wrote about
healthcare in his book "No Apologies."
Former Massachusetts governor Romney tried to bet that he
had not supported implementing an individual healthcare
mandate, mistrusted by conservatives.
"Rick, I'll tell you what: 10,000 bucks?," Romney said.
Perry, like many of those assembled at Iowa's Drake University
for the debate, seemed surprised by the offer.
"I'm not in the betting business, but I'll show you the
book," Perry said.
The bet line could potentially hurt Romney, who has
suffered in the polls in recent weeks as former speaker of the
House of Representatives Newt Gingrich has risen in the polls.
Romney's wealth has long been a point of attack from Democrats
who say the former head of Bain Capital is out of touch.
Bill Burton, spokesman for PrioritiesUSA, an outside group
supporting President Barack Obama's re-election, said the
attempted wager is another sign that in an economy with 8.6
percent unemployment, Romney "could not be more out of step."
Burton, a former Obama administration official, pointed to
other statements Romney has made joking about being unemployed
and calling corporations people.
"It is predictable that Mitt Romney will slip up and let
folks in on who he is from time-to-time," Burton said in an
email. "Corporations are people, joking about being unemployed
and now this. Mitt Romney has no clue what pain the American
middle class is feeling right now."
Eric Fehrnstrom, a senior Romney adviser, said the campaign
was not concerned the comment might make its candidate appear
out of touch.
"Not at all," Fehrnstrom said in an email to Reuters. "Mitt
Romney knew that Rick Perry wouldn't take the bet because it's
a phony attack. By backing down, Perry looked weak."
Rival Republican Jon Huntsman's campaign seized on Romney's
remark, promising in an email that the website 10KBet.com was
on its way.
"While Jon Huntsman signed free-market health care without
a mandate, Mitt Romney was arguing that his government-run,
mandate approach should be a model for the nation," Huntsman
spokesman Tim Miller said.
"I guess he owes Rick Perry $10,000."