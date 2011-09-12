Romney slams Obama labor policies in Boeing visit

* Says Obama NLRB appointments payback for union support
* Would bar unions from using dues for political campaigns
By Harriet McLeod
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept 12 Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney praised Boeing's new
airplane assembly plant in South Carolina on Monday and
criticized President Barack Obama for putting "labor stooges"
on the board that is suing the company for building there.
The $750 million plant, which opened in June, has become a
political football as a symbol of labor issues and the role of
federal agencies.
Last spring, the National Labor Relations Board sued
Boeing, saying that the company built the plant in South
Carolina, a right-to-work state, to punish its union workers in
Washington state. The board seeks to force Boeing to move its
787 Dreamliner assembly work back to Washington.
Romney toured the plant with former presidential candidate
Tim Pawlenty, who endorsed his onetime rival on Monday.
Afterward, Romney told a crowd of about 80 supporters at
North Charleston's City Hall chamber that Obama made
labor-friendly appointments to the board to pursue an
"unseemly" political payback strategy.
"There is without a question an egregious example of
political payback, where the president is able to pay back
unions for the hundreds of millions of dollars they put into
his campaign at the expense of American workers and American
jobs," Romney said.
The former Massachusetts governor said Obama's labor
policies were destructive to industry, hiring and job growth.
Romney said as president he would seek to bar unions from
using member dues for political campaigns and encourage states
to pass right-to-work laws.
Businesses should be allowed to decide where they want to
locate and how they want to grow, he said.
"Boeing chose South Carolina, chose America. The folks that
are their number one competitor, Airbus Industry, they chose
China," Romney said. "Boeing should not be punished ... Boeing
should be encouraged."
He said he believed in the union movement and noted unions
can be helpful when they partner with management.
South Carolina AFL-CIO President Donna Dewitt said Romney
seemed more interested in "scoring cheap political points" than
talking with working families about their concerns.
"Throughout his campaign, Romney has shown that his
priorities lie with corporations and the rich, not working
people in South Carolina or across the country," Dewitt said in
a statement after the candidate's labor speech.
(Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Greg McCune and Eric Walsh)