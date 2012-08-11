Iraq says it signs $500 mln electricity deal with ABB
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
NORFOLK, Virginia Aug 11 The stage was set on Saturday for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's big introduction of his running-mate Paul Ryan, when Romney's tongue let him down.
"Join me in welcoming the next president of the United States, Paul Ryan," a beaming Romney said at an event in front of the retired battleship USS Wisconsin.
Moments later Romney returned to the podium. "Every now and then I'm known to make a mistake. I did not make a mistake with this guy," he said of Ryan. But he corrected himself, saying the Wisconsin congressman is "going to be the next vice-president of the United States."
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for the higher speed 4G network equipment to begin to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday, while announcing a series of contracts with telecom operators.
DUBAI, Feb 26 President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused his hardline critics of wanting to deprive Iranians of the basic joys of life and isolate the country, as an aide said he had decided to run for a second term, state media reported.