In big intro of running-mate Ryan, Romney's tongue slips

NORFOLK, Virginia Aug 11 The stage was set on Saturday for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's big introduction of his running-mate Paul Ryan, when Romney's tongue let him down.

"Join me in welcoming the next president of the United States, Paul Ryan," a beaming Romney said at an event in front of the retired battleship USS Wisconsin.

Moments later Romney returned to the podium. "Every now and then I'm known to make a mistake. I did not make a mistake with this guy," he said of Ryan. But he corrected himself, saying the Wisconsin congressman is "going to be the next vice-president of the United States."