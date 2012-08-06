Romney, Republican Party raise $101.3 million in July

* $185.9 million cash on hand
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney and the Republican National Committee
raised $101.3 million in July, turning in another big month of
financial strength for their battle to defeat President Barack
Obama on Nov. 6.
In addition to the July numbers, the Romney campaign also
planned to announce on Monday that Romney, the Republican
National Committee and state party participants have $185.9
million cash on hand.
Romney has been outpacing the Democratic incumbent in
fund-raising, and his July total of $101.3 million is another
sign that Romney and his allies are on course to wash away any
cash advantage that Obama, as an incumbent president, typically
would enjoy in a bid for re-election.
Romney brought in $106 million in June, $35 million more
than Obama raised that month, and the Democrats have warned they
are in danger of being outspent in the run-up to the election.
Romney finance chief Spencer Zwick said donations have come
from a broad spectrum of people including Republicans,
independents and Democrats.
"We are well on track to raise the money to be successful in
November," he said.
While big donors have powered much of the Republicans'
fund-raising numbers, the Romney campaign said 94 percent of all
donations received in July were for $250 or less.
Romney is to be formally nominated as the Republican
candidate at the party's convention in Tampa this month. At that
point, he can begin spending the massive haul in what may turn
out to be the most expensive campaign.
He is running neck-and-neck with Obama in the polls. The
former Massachusetts governor will soon announce his vice
presidential running mate, which the campaign hopes will provide
a boost of enthusiasm for the Republican ticket.