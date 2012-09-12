Romney criticizes Obama response to Libya, Egypt attacks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept 11 Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Tuesday criticized
President Barack Obama's response to violent attacks at U.S.
diplomatic missions in Egypt and Libya as foreign policy entered
the presidential campaign.
"I'm outraged by the attacks on American diplomatic missions
in Libya and Egypt and by the death of an American consulate
worker in Benghazi," Romney said in a statement.
"It's disgraceful that the Obama administration's first
response was not to condemn attacks on our diplomatic missions,
but to sympathize with those who waged the attacks," he said.