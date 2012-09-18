Romney says comments in video were badly stated but sticks by them

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept 17 Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney said on Monday that
disparaging remarks he made about supporters of President Barack
Obama in a secretly filmed video were not well stated but he did
not back away from them.
"It's not elegantly stated. Let me put it that way," Romney
said at a hastily arranged news conference in California to
respond to his latest stumble on the campaign trail.
In the video Romney was shown telling fundraisers he has no
way of attracting support from 47 percent of U.S. voters because
they are dependent on government and pay no taxes.
The Obama campaign leaped on the video and declared Romney
elitist and out of touch with most Americans, who will vote in a
presidential election on Nov. 6.
"I'm sure I could state it more clearly and in a more
effective way than I did in a setting like that," Romney said.
However, he did not back away from his comments and said it
was a message that he would continue to carry.
"Frankly, my discussion about lowering taxes isn't as
attractive to them and therefore I'm not likely to draw them
into my campaign as those in the middle," he said.
"This is really more about the political process of winning
the election and of course I want to help all Americans have a
bright and prosperous future and I'm convinced that the
president's approach has not done that and will not do that."