2012年 8月 11日

Romney picks Ryan as vice presidential running mate - Republican official

NORFOLK, Va. Aug 11 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has picked Congressman Paul Ryan as his vice presidential running mate and will announce the pick on Saturday, a Republican official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Romney would announce Ryan as his choice at an event in Norfolk.

