公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 11日 星期六

REFILE-Romney campaign confirms Ryan tapped as running mate

WASHINGTON Aug 11 Republican U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney has picked Congressman Paul Ryan as his vice presidential running mate, the Romney campaign confirmed on Saturday.

"Mitt's choice for VP is Paul Ryan. Spread the word about America's comeback team," a Romney campaign app said, confirming widespread reports he had selected the 42-year-old Wisconsin lawmaker who chairs the U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee.

