Ryan's path to Romney's No. 2 was steeped in secrecy

* Campaign peels away layers of secrecy on process
* Ryan made incognito trip to meet with Romney
* Took a walk in the woods near his boyhood home
By Steve Holland
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug 12 Paul Ryan's path to
becoming Mitt Romney's Republican vice presidential running mate
was steeped in secrecy, from an incognito trip to meet Romney to
a furtive walk through the woods near his boyhood Wisconsin
home.
As Romney and Ryan planned a second day of joint
appearances on Sunday in North Carolina, some of the layers of
secrecy surrounding the most monumental decision the Republican
candidate has made to date are being peeled back.
The head of Romney's VP search process, longtime confidante
Beth Myers, broke her silence on many details in a briefing with
reporters inside a hangar at Dulles International Airport near
Washington. Romney and Ryan themselves spoke to reporters
briefly on their flight to North Carolina.
The search was so confidential that background information
on a short list of candidates, including several years of tax
returns and other documents, were kept in a safe in a locked
room at Romney's campaign headquarters and the few people
allowed in were not permitted to make copies or take anything
out.
What began in April as a long list of candidates was
winnowed down to a short list by May 1. By early July, the
serious candidates had emerged.
Romney knew Ryan was his man before Ryan knew.
After extensive deliberations over his short list, Romney
settled on the 42-year-old Wisconsin congressman who has built a
conservative record as a budget hawk in Washington. Romney made
up his mind on Aug. 1, the day after he returned from a
week-long trip to London, Jerusalem and Poland.
A face-to-face meeting was required, and therein lies a
tale. The meeting was arranged for Aug 5 at Myers' home in
Brookline, Massachusetts. The challenge was to get both Ryan and
Romney together in the same room without the news media or
anyone else outside the inner circle knowing about it.
Myers' home was chosen for the assignation. Romney had
little problem eluding the news media camped out near his
vacation home on Lake Winnepesaukee in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.
It was getting Ryan there that was the challenge.
To avoid flying out of a Wisconsin airport where he could be
easily recognized, he was driven to Chicago's O'Hare airport for
a flight to Hartford's Bradley airport in Connecticut.
TRAVELING INCOGNITO
"We gave a lot of thought on how to make this work
undetected," Myers said. "And we sent my 19-year-old son, Curt,
to pick him up. Paul was wearing jeans, a casual shirt, baseball
hat and sunglasses and passed unnoticed through both airports."
Romney and Ryan met privately more than an hour in Myers'
dining room after lunch.
"We talked about the campaign, how it would be run," Romney
said. "We talked about how we'd work together if we get to the
White house, what the relationship would be, how we would
interact and be involved in important decisions."
Ryan said being chosen was like going "from the surreal to
the real, I guess."
"By the time we met in person I kinda knew it was going to
happen. And I was very humbled. It was the biggest honor I've
ever been given in my life," he said.
Then came the problem of getting Ryan to Norfolk for the
rollout announcement without the news media sleuthing it out.
Such movements have been detected before.
They wanted to do the announcement on Friday in New
Hampshire but Ryan needed to attend a memorial service in Oak
Creek, Wisconsin, for victims of a mass shooting at a Sikh
temple.
After that ceremony, Ryan was driven to his home in
Janesville, Wisconsin, by aide Andy Speth. He walked in the
front door, through the house and out the back door, into a
patch of woods familiar from his youth.
On the other side was the house where he grew up.
"I know those woods like the back of my hand, so it wasn't
too hard to walk through them," Ryan said. "So I just went out
my back door and went through the gully in the woods I grew up
playing in. I walked by the tree that has the old tree fort that
I built."
When he came out into the open, Speth was there to pick him
up. Ryan flew from Waukegan to Elizabeth City, North Carolina,
which is not far from Norfolk. He and his family and Myers and a
Romney group stayed at a Fairfield Inn, ordered in food from
Applebee's and went over Ryan's introductory speech.
"It's now two on two instead of two on one," said Romney.
"This is good."