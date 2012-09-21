Romney paid $1.9 million in taxes in 2011 -campaign

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney paid $1.9 million in taxes in 2011 on income of more than $13 million, his campaign said on Friday in attempt to counter claims by Democrats that he has been secretive about his taxes.

Romney's campaign said the candidate had paid an effective tax rate last year of 14.1 percent, and owed an average effective federal tax rate of 20.2 percent over the 20-year period ending 2009.