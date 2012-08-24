Romney says tithing makes him hesitant to release tax returns

WASHINGTON Aug 24 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney said his charitable giving to the Mormon
Church, a practice known as tithing, makes him uneasy about
revealing more of his tax returns as demanded by Democrats,
according to an interview in Parade Magazine.
"Our church doesn't publish how much people have given. This
is done entirely privately," Romney told the magazine in an
interview to be published on Sunday. "One of the downsides of
releasing one's financial information is that this is now all
public."
Democrats and others are pressuring Romney to release more
than two years of tax returns. He is expected to be officially
nominated next week as the Republican candidate to take on
Democratic President Barack Obama on Nov. 6.
Romney has maintained he will not reveal more than his
returns for 2010, released in January, and for 2011, expected by
mid-October.
As a Mormon, Romney says he abides by the practice of giving
10 percent of his income to the Church of Jesus Christ of
Latter-day Saints.
Romney has given $4.1 million to the church over the past
two years, amounting to 9.7 percent of his adjusted gross
income, according to his 2010 tax return and a 2011 estimate he
has released.