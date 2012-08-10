UPDATE 2-Pressure on Romney to pick Ryan as VP

* Many conservatives like Ryan
* Pawlenty, Portman also on short list
* Decision expected soon, possibly next week
By Steve Holland and Richard Cowan
NEW YORK, Aug 9 With Republican Mitt Romney on
the verge of choosing a vice presidential running mate,
conservatives have mounted a concerted campaign to boost the
chances of Representative Paul Ryan, the architect of his
party's controversial budget-cutting plan.
Often likening Ryan to Ronald Reagan, conservatives say the
Wisconsin lawmaker's supposed drawbacks as a candidate - mostly
stemming from the steep cuts in social safety net programs he
has proposed - are actually strengths that could bring heft,
content and perhaps a spark to Romney's campaign.
Romney, in an interview Thursday with NBC News, gave no
indication who he might pick, but outlined what he was looking
for in a running mate.
"I certainly expect to have a person that has a strength of
character, a vision for the country that adds something to the
political discourse about the direction of the country," he
said.
Despite the nation's economic problems, Romney trails
President Barack Obama in most polls three months from the Nov.
6 election, and may even be losing momentum. A Reuters/Ipsos
poll this week gave Obama a 7-point lead (49 to Romney's 42
percent), up slightly from a month ago.
Particularly enthusiastic backers of Ryan are opinion
writers for the East Coast's leading conservative publications -
like the Wall Street Journal, the National Review and the Weekly
Standard. As if on cue, many of them weighed in this week in
support of Ryan, almost daring Romney to pick him instead of
more conventional short-listers, such as former Minnesota
Governor Tim Pawlenty or Senator Rob Portman of Ohio.
The case against Ryan, 42, is that he is a lightning rod
for criticism of the unpopular cuts in government health
programs for the elderly and poor he proposed as chairman of the
powerful House of Representatives Budget Committee
That is not a weakness, the conservatives argued, but a
strength. They want Ryan's budget to be the issue and they want
Ryan there to defend it.
Such a debate, they believe, could elevate the campaign
beyond questions that are consuming it now, about Romney's
unwillingness to disclose more than two years of tax returns for
example, or his leadership of the investment firm, Bain Capital.
"Mr. Obama and the Democrats want to make this a small
election over small things - Mitt's taxes, his wealth, Bain
Capital," the Wall Street Journal editorialized Thursday as it
pushed a Ryan choice.
"To win, Mr. Romney and the Republicans have to rise above
those smaller issues and cast the choice as one about the
overall direction and future of the country."
"Ryan is an ideologue in the best sense of the term," the
National Review's Rich Lowry wrote in Politico. "He is motivated
by ideas and knows what he believes and why. But he's not
blinkered. He is an explainer and a persuader."
Romney has a choice to make - go with the tried and true,
Portman or Pawlenty, or take a bit of a risk with Ryan, or look
elsewhere. Many expect him to announce his choice soon, possibly
as early as next week when he winds up a campaign trip in
Portman's Ohio.
DEMOCRATS WELCOME RYAN
The risk of Ryan becomes apparent from talking with
Democrats on Capitol Hill. While lawmakers and congressional
aides from both parties use words like "smart," "telegenic,"
"young" and "exciting" to describe Ryan, Democrats seem him as a
dream choice for different reasons.
"I would love for Romney to pick him," said one Democratic
leadership aide. "It would crystallize everything for us. Just
to have him on the ticket would even further elevate the Ryan
budget."
That budget, which has been embraced by Romney, would
reform the Medicare healthcare program for the elderly and
disabled in a way that Democrats say would shift significant
costs to those recipients. It also would cut deeply into other
popular domestic programs, including education and the joint
federal-state Medicaid healthcare program for the poor.
Another Democratic aide in Congress said if Ryan was the
pick, "We could really with no effort wrap the Ryan budget
around Romney." The aide added, "If he's not on the ticket we
have to spend energy reminding folks" that Romney said he was in
favor of Ryan's controversial budget.
Some Capitol Hill Republicans who support Ryan's proposals
worry that the Democrats may be right about Ryan's impact.
"There is the practical political question as to whether or
not we can truly win by being so blunt about the kind of changes
most Republicans think have to be made to programs like
Medicare," said a Republican aide who asked not to be named.
"It turns the election into an all-in bet," the aide said,
adding, "The concern is that when you go all in, you can lose
and be out of the game."
There's another concern as well: Ryan is the ultimate
Washington insider in an anti-Washington era. He began his
career in Congress as a congressional aide and has been in and
around the Capitol most of the time since.
This week's editorials seemed in part designed to give
Romney the courage to defy the conventional assessment of Ryan.
"That the hyper-cautious Romney is seriously considering him
counts as one of the biggest surprises of a campaign almost
entirely lacking in them. Picking Ryan would represent a Romney
revolt against conventional wisdom. And appropriately so - since
the conventional wisdom is wrong," National Review's Lowry
wrote.
In the Weekly Standard, Bill Kristol and Stephen Hayes
argued that the party "will be running on the Romney-Ryan plan
no matter what. Having Paul Ryan on the ticket may well make it
easier to defend the plan convincingly."
CLOSE TIES TO PAWLENTY
Will the pressure on Romney over his vice presidential
choice matter in the end? Probably not, said former White House
press secretary Ari Fleischer, a Republican political analyst.
"None of it matters - the only criteria should be whether
the pick can become president and whether the relationship
between Romney and his selection is strong."
If Romney were to pick the one person from among his short
list with whom he has the closest ties, it would be Pawlenty,
who quickly endorsed Romney after dropping out of his own race
for the Republican presidential nomination last year.
Pawlenty, well-liked within the Romney campaign, has been an
active campaign stand-in for Romney and was stumping for him in
Michigan on Thursday.
Pawlenty is popular among evangelical conservatives whose
active support Romney will need. Yet many analysts cite the fact
that he failed to generate much excitement for his own candidacy
as a strike against naming him as the No. 2. In 2008, he was
passed over by then-nominee John McCain for the vice presidency.
"We'll know soon enough," Pawlenty told a crowd in Jackson,
Michigan, on Wednesday, according to ABC News. Romney, he said,
has a rich pool of conservative talent from which to choose and
as a result he "can't make a bad pick."
If there is a tortoise in the race, it could be Portman, a
brainy former White House budget director and former U.S. trade
representative.
Many in Washington think he is the odds-on favorite despite
misgivings about his ties to the George W. Bush White House.
Picking him could help turn the tide for Romney in Ohio, a state
he desperately needs to win and where he now trails Obama.
There is a long list of candidates beside Ryan, Pawlenty and
Portman for his vice presidential running mate, whose most
critical task will be to go head-to-head in a debate against
sitting Vice President Joe Biden in October.
Among them are Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, Florida
Senator Marco Rubio, New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte and
Virginia Governor Bob McDonnnell.
The campaign has made it clear that an announcement could
come soon, but has been coy on exactly when, a strategy that
keeps interest in the decision high. Many believe Romney will
announce the pick next week when the Olympics are over and after
a four-state bus tour that starts in Virginia on Saturday and
ends Tuesday in Ohio.