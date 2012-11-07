Romney's last, greatest 'turnaround' falls short

Nov 7 Mitt Romney won the Republican
presidential nomination as a "turnaround man," whose capacity to
reinvent companies, and the 2002 Olympics, could be transferred
to the nation and its troubled economy.
But from the outset of his general election
campaign-burdened with the lowest favorability rating of any
major party candidate since 1984 - it was evident that his most
challenging reinvention would have to be Mitt Romney.
And Tuesday night it failed. Willard Mitt Romney came up
short, losing his second and likely last campaign for the
presidency to President Barack Obama.
"Almost president" is a distinction sought by no politician.
But Romney can take some comfort in coming as close as he
did, considering the odds that he faced.
While most candidates try to shape a "story" of humble
beginnings and adversities overcome, Romney's narrative was just
the opposite.
The son of George Romney, a corporate chieftain, former
governor of Michigan and candidate for president, Romney
attended an exclusive private school in the suburbs of Detroit.
His was a tale of "hijinx" not hardship, followed by degrees in
business and law from Harvard.
While 2008 presidential candidate John McCain's searing
experience as a prisoner-of-war sustained him during his
campaign, the best personal trial Romney could muster was his
time as a Mormon missionary in France.
Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush
could boast of records as governors. Romney had to soft-pedal
his signature achievement as governor of Massachusetts - an
innovative healthcare program that bore an inconvenient
resemblance the Obama administration's 2010 health overhaul,
dubbed "Obamacare."
And his greatest asset-his record of transforming companies
such as Staples turned out to be a liability as well, subject to
a savage and relentless advertising attack first by his
opponents in the Republican primary and then by the Obama
campaign and its allies.
Unlike, Bill Clinton or Ronald Reagan, Romney was no
"natural" on the campaign trail who could finesse shortcomings.
Indeed, his attempts to be a "regular guy" were stiff and
awkward.
Acting guru James Lipton, in a video and article in New York
Magazine, publicly counseled Romney to transcend his "robot
world."
"The lesson of Reagan," Lipton wrote, was that "there was
always only one of him. Even with all his theatrical experience,
he never essayed a dual role."
Romney played multiple roles, with his campaign artlessly
attempting to erase each one.
"Well, I think you hit a reset button for the fall
campaign," Romney campaign adviser Eric Fehrnstrom told CNN in
March. "Everything changes. It's almost like an Etch-a-Sketch.
You can kind of shake it up and restart all over again."
He played the brutal primary season as "severely
conservative" in order to win over his party's dominant
conservative base.
By the fall, he was "Moderate Mitt," albeit rudely
interrupted by a ghost in the form of a what had been a secretly
recorded video as he spoke to wealthy donors, telling them that
47 percent of the country consider themselves "victims,"
dependent on government and voting for Obama no matter what.
"My job is not to worry about those people," Romney said.
Stuart Stevens, Romney's top adviser, told Reuters in an
interview the weekend before the election, that the candidate
believed at every turn his message on the economy would overcome
the missteps.
Stevens said that Romney was undaunted by the damage the
tape could cause, telling staff the same thing he told voters,
"that what he was trying to say came out wrong."
"He was asked a political pundit's question, and his answer
didn't come out the way he want it to," Stevens said.
"There was always a confidence that a rough stretch would
not define the campaign because there was a message that would
drive it beyond inevitable rough patches."
"Much of what the press thought was a problem for the
campaign did not matter in the least to voters," Stevens said.
"Moments like the Etch-a-sketch were meaningless to voters."
But they were fodder for professional Democrats, who used
them to draw fresh blood.
Romney has "no core," Obama senior strategist David Axelrod
said. Romney is a flip-flopper, Obama charged, a creature of
political expedience whose positions on social issues like gay
rights, abortion and gun control were unrecognizable from those
he held as governor of Massachusetts.
But Romney had one turnaround left.
On Oct. 3, Romney and Obama faced off for their first debate
at the University of Denver in Colorado.
For 90 minutes, the Republican appeared to have finally and
successfully changed his political persona, coming across as a
solutions-oriented champion of the middle class.
More than 75 million people watched as Obama, seeming
disinterested or distracted, fumbled. Romney used the debate to
halt his slide and surged back in the polls to force the
president into a dead heat in the final weeks of the campaign.
Before the debate, Romney was viewed unfavorably by, perhaps
fittingly, 47 percent of respondents.
Heading into the last week of the campaign, Romney had
turned that number around, beating Obama in favorable ratings by
a narrow margin and driving his unfavorable number down to 43.6
percent.
It seemed as if he was finally getting his message out,
framing the election as a choice between big government and the
economic liberty of the free enterprise system.
Romney took Obama to the wire, running down the last few
days in a neck-and-neck, state-by-state sprint in an effort to
complete his greatest turnaround and win the presidency.
But trouble lurked in the polls until the very end.
A Fox News survey days before the election showed that
Romney, more than Obama, was seen as a candidate who would "say
anything to get elected."
By an even wider margin, Obama was seen as a "steadier" hand
in the presidency.
And then came superstorm Sandy, which drowned out Romney's
message and gave his opponent a week of favorable-and free
television exposure.
For Obama strategists, it was the stuff of dreams; for
Romney it had the makings of a nightmare.
In the end, Romney came up short, unable to repair or sell
himself to swing voters who reelected Obama.
There will be no successful turnaround this time.
Not since the Republican party chose Richard Nixon in 1968
after his 1960 loss to John F. Kennedy has a major party given a
loser a second chance.
But Nixon was 55 then. Romney, who will be 69 by the time of
Election Day in 2016, is unlikely to run again, according to his
wife Ann Romney.
And if he does, Republicans may not be so welcoming. A
legacy of shifting opinions builds no movement and leaves none.
There is no "Romney Revolution" waiting in the wings to great
him, Reagan-like, in 2016.
A turnaround man, must have something to turn around. At
this point in Romney's career, nothing is in sight.