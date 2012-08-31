Florida's Rubio cements role as future of Republican party

* Star power evident in first major national speech
* Cuban-American could help with Hispanic vote
* Darling of conservative Tea Party movement
By Deborah Charles
TAMPA, Fla., Aug 30 U.S. Senator Marco Rubio
made his first major speech at the Republican National
Convention on Thursday, and his eloquence and ease on stage
suggested it won't be his last.
The first-term senator from Florida had the daunting task of
introducing Mitt Romney as the party's nominee to challenge
Democratic President Barack Obama in the Nov. 6 election.
Coming on stage after movie star Clint Eastwood gave a
rambling and at times incoherent speech, Rubio took the pressure
in stride and quickly had the sign-waving crowd eating out of
his hands.
The 41-year-old told how his parents came to the United
States from Cuba in search of a better life and worked long
hours to make sure Rubio and his siblings could succeed.
"My dad was a bartender. My mom was a cashier, a hotel maid
and a stock clerk at K-Mart," he said. "They never made it
big. They were never rich.
"And yet they were successful," he said. "Because just a few
decades removed from hopelessness, they made possible for us all
the things that had been impossible for them."
Rubio, a favorite of the conservative Tea Party movement who
had been rumored to be a possible vice-presidential pick for
Romney, was the last in a series of young conservatives to take
the stage this week at the Republican convention.
"He's a bright and shining star in the Republican party,
there's no question about that," said Bill Bunting, a delegate
from Florida. "We're just blessed with all the young people who
are coming into politics."
Speaking at their party's national convention can often help
politicians solidify their position. In 2004, Obama - then a
state senator running for a U.S. senate seat - delivered an
electrifying speech at the Democratic National Convention that
helped catapult him onto the national political scene.
Rubio had the crowd roaring and cheering as he criticized
Obama for dividing the country and for failing to live up to his
past promises of hope and change.
"In the end, in this election, it doesn't matter how you
feel about President Obama. This election is about your future,
not his.
"This election is not simply a choice between a Democrat and
a Republican," Rubio said. "It's a choice about what kind of
country we want America to be."
Rubio could be a vital link for Romney to the key Latino
community. Obama leads Romney among Hispanic voters by about 40
percentage points, putting pressure on Republicans to become
more competitive in states where the Latino vote could be
decisive in November, such as New Mexico and Nevada.
Kim Bacchus, a delegate from Reno, Nevada, said Rubio's
story as a first-generation-born American is one of his
strengths.
"I think Marco Rubio represents all that is good about
America," she said. "He's the best spokesperson for the American
dream."