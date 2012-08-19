VP candidate Ryan's Fed policy views well outside mainstream

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 19 Paul Ryan doesn't quite want
to end the Fed. But if Mitt Romney's pick for vice president had
his way, he might curb the central bank's powers enough to make
it harder for policymakers to respond aggressively to economic
downturns.
The Wisconsin Republican has supported controversial
legislation that would strip the U.S. Federal Reserve of its
mission to seek maximum employment, and has been a harsh critic
of the central bank's continued loose monetary policy.
Further, he has hinted at sympathy for the days when the
U.S. dollar was tied to gold, a regime that constrained the Fed
from printing dollars to help the economy.
Romney's choice of Ryan suggests the campaign could step up
attacks on the Fed if the central bank moves to ease monetary
policy further as many economists expect, and that a Romney
White House might want to restrict the institution's powers.
In a detailed speech on monetary policy in December 2010,
Ryan hardly minced words in his criticism of the Fed.
"There is nothing more insidious that a government can do to
its countrymen than to debase its currency - yet this is in fact
what is occurring," Ryan said at an event sponsored by
FreedomWorks, a right-wing think tank originally called Empower
America, where Ryan worked as a speech writer in the 1990s.
Such strongly worded criticism is viewed by some analysts as
a challenge to the Fed's independence, an effort to dissuade the
central bank from taking the type of unconventional and
aggressive actions it has pursued under Chairman Ben Bernanke.
Ryan's perspective on the Fed is in keeping with the
free-market, limited-government stance that has marked his
signature budget plan and made him a favorite of Tea Party
conservatives.
The Romney campaign declined to comment on Ryan's monetary
policy views.
Romney, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has
already said he does not think a third round of Fed stimulus
through bond purchases would do much to help the fragile
economic recovery.
He has also said he would not reappoint Bernanke, a
Republican originally nominated to the post by President George
W. Bush and whose second term expires on January 31, 2014.
RYAN IN 'SOUND MONEY' CAMP
Ryan, who argues that the central bank's bond buying has
allowed Congress to delay tough decisions on trimming the
budget, has said Fed officials are overconfident in their
ability to set interest rates at appropriate levels. That
suggests some longing for the abandoned and widely discredited
practice of linking currencies directly to commodities like
gold.
Indeed, Ryan praised a FreedomWorks pamphlet entitled "A
Guide to Sound Money," which harkens back to the days when "our
Founders ... required that the dollar be defined in precise
weights of precious metals." Ryan called the missive "the best
25 pages on money I've read in a long long time. I'm going to be
tweeting and facebooking this all day all week long, encouraging
people to read this," he told the audience at the event.
Ryan sponsored legislation in 2008 to force the Fed to focus
solely on inflation, and he backs legislation proposed by
outgoing Texas Representative Ron Paul - author of a book
entitled "End the Fed" - that would expose the central bank's
monetary policy decisions to a congressional audit.
Paul's supporters are seeking to insert a Fed audit plank in
the Republican electoral platform.
Bernanke has argued that Paul's bill, which handily cleared
the House of Representatives but was never taken up by the
Senate, would be a "nightmare" for the central bank and threaten
its independence.
Romney has said he supports a Fed audit but has not
explicitly endorsed the bill. The backing of a Romney White
House might easily give the legislation the impetus it needs to
become law if Republicans win control of the Senate in the Nov.
6 election.
CONSTRAINING THE FED
Asked about Ryan's view of the Fed, Brad DeLong, a Berkeley
economics professor who served as a Treasury official during the
Clinton administration, said: "Quite frankly it is terrifying."
"Price stability is one goal of macroeconomic management,
but only one goal: there are others. To command the Federal
Reserve to pursue price stability alone is to create the
preconditions for macroeconomic disaster," he said.
The view that currencies should be linked to commodities is
largely perceived as fringe, several decades after the world
fully abandoned a gold standard that was seen as economically
crippling and inefficient.
"I think it's fair that most economists, certainly most
mainstream economists, are skeptical that that's going to be a
solution to some of the perceived problems with monetary
policy," said Michael Hanson, senior U.S. economist at Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch, who added that he was not aware of Ryan's
views on monetary policy.
"It would, almost by design, remove the discretionary
flexibility of monetary policy to respond to recessionary
shocks."
The effort to make the Fed focus solely on inflation does
have proponents in the economics profession.
Myron Scholes, a co-founder of the failed hedge fund
Long-Term Capital Management who now teaches finance at Stanford
University's business school, says too much central bank
intervention makes it impossible to read the signals sent by
financial markets.
"We should not allow the Fed to try to smooth the economy,"
said Scholes, a Romney supporter. "We need volatility to warn
all of us not to assume that the Fed can control the economy."
In response to the deepest financial crisis and most severe
recession in generations, the Fed slashed overnight borrowing
costs to near zero in late 2008 and more than tripled the size
of its balance sheet to $2.8 trillion by buying up mortgage and
government bonds.
ROMNEY ADVISERS PROVIDE COUNTERWEIGHT
It is unclear what type of say Ryan would have if the
Republican ticket proves successful. His more radical
inclinations could well be drowned out by the more mainstream
views toward the Fed of top Romney economic advisers and
potential appointees, like John Taylor and Glenn Hubbard.
"I don't put a lot of stock in Ryan's view of monetary
policy and the Fed," said David Kotok, chief investment officer
of Cumberland Advisors. "I don't think he's a big player in
this. Romney will decide these things."
Harm Bandholz, an economist at UniCredit in New York, says
pushing for single-mandate legislation would not necessarily
interfere with the Fed's independence.
He added, however, that the criticisms Ryan and other
Republicans have leveled against the Fed have been unfair,
particularly given the inability of Congress to make any kind of
substantive legislative progress.
"The Republicans are really serious on bashing the Fed about
buying bonds," said Bandholz. "To put all the blame on the Fed -
I think that's just ridiculous."
Yet for Ryan, the Fed's bond purchases border on hubris.
"The Federal Reserve believes they've got this thing all
figured out. They believe that they can think this stuff through
better than millions of individuals acting in their own
self-interest in the market can ever figure out," Ryan said at
the FreedomWorks event.
"They think they can put the cruise missile through the goal
posts. Meaning, they believe they can turn all of this stuff on,
deploy all of this money, run the printing presses overtime and
mop it up just in time to prevent inflation from getting out of
control. It's a fatal conceit."
Many economists, including Bernanke, have argued that
despite the fear-mongering of doomsayers, U.S. inflation has
remained quite subdued. Indeed, a report on Wednesday showed
consumer prices were flat in July and year-on-year cost
increases are running pretty much in line with the Fed's
official target of 2 percent.
But even some Fed officials worry about the difficulty of
extricating the central bank from its aggressively, easy money
stance.
For DeLong, the Berkeley professor, the failure of those who
argue the Fed has been too accommodative to acknowledge the lack
of inflation makes it difficult to have a realistic discussion
about policy.
"To make policy on the basis of an ideological model of the
world that is at best untested and at worst refuted is to
demonstrate a degree of fundamentalist faith that has no
business anywhere near any of the levers of power," he said.