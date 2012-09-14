Ryan, taking hard line, vows to repeal Obama healthcare law

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 Republican vice presidential
nominee Paul Ryan, taking a harder line than running mate Mitt
Romney on President Barack Obama's healthcare law, vowed on
Friday that their administration would repeal it as soon as they
take office.
Ryan, who is Roman Catholic, also had harsh words for the
Democratic administration's requirement that religious
organizations provide health insurance plans that cover the cost
of employees' contraceptive care.
"I can assure you, when Mitt Romney is elected, we will get
to work - on Day One - to repeal that mandate and all of
Obamacare," the Wisconsin congressman told the Values Voters
Summit, an annual gathering of religious and conservative
activists.
Romney, who faces Obama in the Nov. 6 election, raised some
eyebrows when he said in remarks aired on Sunday that he likes
some parts of "Obamacare" and wants to retain them. He seemed to
be easing back on his vows throughout the campaign to "repeal
and replace" the measure, which is loathed by Republicans.
"I'm not getting rid of all of healthcare reform," Romney
said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
"Of course, there are a number of things that I like in
healthcare reform that I'm going to put in place," Romney added.
He said those included ensuring that people are not barred from
obtaining health insurance because they have pre-existing
conditions and a provision allowing children who are young
adults to remain on their parents' insurance plans.
Elements of a state healthcare reform law that Romney put in
place as governor of Massachusetts served as a model for the
federal law Obama signed in 2010.
Romney made similar remarks on Friday in an interview taped
for airing on Tuesday, citing his Massachusetts plan.
"Instead of putting in place what's affectionately known as
Obamacare, I would repeal that and replace that with measures
that are designed to help bring down the cost of health
insurance and make sure at the same time people have access to
health care, pre-existing conditions are able to be covered,"
Romney said on ABC's "Live! With Kelly and Michael" daytime
television show.