Ryan ends U.S. campaign with a blessing and visit home

| MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin Nov 6 Eighty-six days
after Paul Ryan was introduced as Mitt Romney's running mate
aboard the U.S.S. Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, the Republican
vice presidential candidate returned to his home state of
Wisconsin late Monday night, putting an end to a marathon
stretch of campaigning with one final rally.
"We were in Nevada. We were in Iowa. We were in Ohio. We
were in Colorado," the Wisconsin congressman said, checking off
the day's stops before his arrival in the state, "but it is
really great to be back here in Packer land, God's country, back
here in Wisconsin," Ryan said.
Ryan was introduced by Governor Scott Walker as "our fellow
cheesehead," a nickname for state residents proud of their dairy
farms and professional football team, the Green Bay Packers.
Starting Monday morning in Reno, Nevada, Ryan hop-scotched
through five states, four time zones, and more than 2,800 miles
(4,506 km) in a last sprint before the polls open across the
nation on Tuesday.
Ryan's home state is one of a handful of states whose victor
is likely to determine the winner of the presidential campaign.
"They have always taken us for granted, Wisconsin," Ryan
told 2,500 people gathered in a Milwaukee, Wisconsin airplane
hangar. "They thought it was easy. We haven't gone Republican
since 1984," Ryan said, noting the last time the state voted for
a Republican presidential candidate.
"Let's prove them wrong," he said.
Earlier on Monday, in Johnston, Colorado, Ryan entered a
truck stop in search of a photo opportunity and cinnamon roll
and received a blessing from a Roman Catholic priest instead.
Ryan, who is Catholic, introduced himself to a patron and
began talking to Father Greg Ames of Northglenn, Colorado.
Ryan removed a black string of rosary beads from his jacket
pocket and asked for Ames's blessing.
On Tuesday morning, Ryan will vote in his hometown of
Janesville, Wisconsin. While there, he'll have the rare
distinction of voting for himself twice. Ryan also is on the
ballot for reelection to Congress as well.